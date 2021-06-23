CAKE 39: Small Stories and Great communities: Creative Fuse in Action

Thursday 24 June, 10am-11.30am. Book your ticket with eventbrite

Creators from across region will be showcasing their impact on small communities during a networking event this week.

At the June networking event (Thursday 24 June) CAKE (Collaboration and Knowledge Exchange) Small Stories and Great communities, will focus on local stories of creativity and their role in the development of strong community identities.

The speakers will share their experiences of community interventions based on local talent and enthusiasm and the lasting impact of such collaboration, in the streets where we live.

CAKE 39 focuses on how creativity can support the development of strong community identities with stories of talent, enthusiasm and action aiming to inspire.

Lynne Hall, Professor of Computer Science, said: “We’ll hear about current projects targeting community development through the arts and social change through creative intervention. We’ll also be joined by the creators of our Creative Fuse small stories to reflect on lived experiences of innovation in action. For those who like a discussion, we’ll be having a Q&A session considering how best we can get our small stories to the wider world.”

The panel discussion will be facilitated by Rebecca Ball, Creative Director and Interim Chief Executive at Sunderland Culture where she is responsible for leading the organisation’s artistic and cultural programme across National Glass Centre, Northern Gallery for Contemporary Art, Sunderland Museum & Winter Gardens, Arts Centre Washington, The Fire Station and through city-wide programmes such as Great Place.

CAKE events are designed to support potential by inspiring new conversations and allowing introductions to take place that will enable collaboration.

This month there is a networking session before the event, starting at 9:45am.

Lily Daniels – Churches Conservation Trust

Seventeen Nineteen works to bring heritage to life through creativity and conversation, during lockdown small successes and moments of connection were hard to find. Participation and Engagement Officer, Lily Daniels, will host a conversation between volunteers and participants to share those little moments of connection and creativity.

Suzy O’Hara – Seascapes

Suzy O’Hara, curator and Research Fellow at the University of Sunderland is leading a two-year creative engagement project entitled Seascapes Co/Labs. Seascapes focuses on the natural, cultural and industrial heritage of the often-overlooked Magnesian Limestone coast between the Rivers Tyne and Tees. It has a marine and coastal footprint that covers from the River Tyne to the River Tees and six nautical miles out to sea. The aim of the project is to stimulate communities to have a real and positive impact on our natural world and will make sure that it can still be enjoyed by future generations. Seascapes is the only scheme of its kind to be supported by The Heritage Lottery Fund.

This event is designed to support potential by inspiring new conversations and allowing introductions to take place that will enable collaboration. The event will take place on Zoom, the video conferencing platform.

CAKE (Collaboration and Knowledge Exchange) is Creative Fuse North East’s monthly networking event, bringing together businesses, freelancers, academics, charities and creative practitioners from across the Creative, Digital and IT sectors and wider economy. Each themed CAKE event has expert speakers delivering short presentations that explore opportunities and innovation challenges. The events generate debate, explorative discussion and stimulate new innovative ideas by looking at each event’s theme from a variety of different perspectives – in keeping with the event name, attendees enjoy a slice of delicious cake while they network.