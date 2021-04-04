The decision to change the Champions League format from 2024 has been delayed. The Proposal has been under deliberation for around two years. The UEFA Executive Committee was expected last Wednesday, but it has been pushed to April 19th. In the meantime, UK punters can enjoy the Energy Casino Promo Code to grab a mouthwatering offer as they await the decision. Under the proposed format, the group stage of the Champions League will be scrapped.

The New Format

The new Champions League format seeks to increase the number of qualifiers from 32 to 36. It will also give pace for two “wild card” entries. The wild cards will be set aside for clubs that have the highest UEFA coefficient points. The points are used to rank clubs that have not qualified for the competition through their league position based on their previous success in Europe.

Based on the current EPL table, Liverpool would have qualified for the Champions League despite being seventh. According to several sources, there are no significant bumps that cannot be overcome. The reports also assert that the rumours about arguments over commercial deals are not true.

What Do The Top Clubs Think?

It is an open secret that there is concern among major clubs over European competitions’ corporate governance. Moreover, the clubs know that there is external opposition to the new format. There are specific concerns about the two wild cards that will be given to the highest-ranking clubs that do not qualify for the Champions League.

The plans have received a lot of opposition, mainly from the European Leagues organization. The organization argued that the new format would create a “de facto closed shop.” The idea is said to have come from former Manchester United goalkeeper Edwin Van De Sar. His idea received the backing of UEFA officials and the European Club Association’s representatives.

If the new format is implemented, each team will play 10 games against opponents of various strengths. The results will then form an overall league table. The teams in the top eight positions will move to the knockout stage, and the 9th team to the 24th team will go into a play-off round.

Schedule Problems for English Teams

The proposed format will present a problem to the English teams. The EFL Cup will be affected by the additional fixtures, which might require the mid-week slots normally allocated to the cup competition. Steve Parish, the Crystal Palace chairman, opined that the new format would have devastating effects on the English game.

There is a 99% chance that the proposals will be ratified. This means that it will pose problems to those responsible for running English football.

The proposed format will have 19 match rounds, an increase from the current 13. This may require four additional midweeks. The only way to accommodate the additional fixtures from September to Christmas is to use up the reserved dates for the EFL’s third, fourth and fifth rounds.

If the EFL is preserved, then the first four rounds should be played before the European competition begins. At least one English team will take part in the European qualifiers. This season that run of fixtures made Mourinho furious as Tottenham had to play on Tuesday and Thursday in the same week.

The other option would be to do away with FA Cup replays and reduce EFL Cup semis to one match. This would free up space for the additional matches. The third option would be to allow EPL teams in Europe to select under-23 teams for the EFL Cup. UEFA might oppose this option because they claim primacy over midweeks for purposes of TV.

The nuclear option is to abandon the EFL. However, that option would rob the Football League of one of its greatest sources of income. The Premier League is working on its own strategic review, which will be informed by UEFA’s decision.