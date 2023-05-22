Change at the top for management consultants

A North East-based management consultancy firm is looking ahead to a successful year following four major promotions.

Blake Newport, which has offices in Darlington and London, works in the construction, engineering and outsourcing industries, offering commercial management, planning, dispute resolution and Expert Witness services.

Senior consultants Steven Blake and James Knox, both based in the Darlington office, have been promoted to associate directors, while London-based Gary Bone and Justin Prince have been promoted to director roles.

James said: “Steven and I will be responsible for promotion and business development of Blake Newport in the North, something we’re both looking forward to being more involved in.

“It’s rewarding to see my career progressing with Blake Newport and the greater capacity we have for business development in the region will help the firm continue to flourish.”

From the London base, Justin and Gary will manage the business across the South East, meeting the business’s need to have senior management roles based in the region.

Greg Brownlee Blake Newport’s managing director added: “These promotions are part of an ongoing period of growth for Blake Newport, in terms of both headcount and turnover.

“This growth is largely down to an increased focus on business development on our part, along with an increasing need for high quality consultancy and dispute resolution services in the sectors we target.”

Blake Newport has more than 40 years of experience in numerous sectors, working on projects ranging from public infrastructure projects in transport, energy and water supply through to major PFI and IT outsourcing contracts in both the public and private sectors.

It works with clients across the world, including Europe, the USA, South Africa, Bahrain, Japan, Malaysia, India and Oman.

For more information about the group or its range of services, visit blakenewport.co.uk

Please follow and like us: