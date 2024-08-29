CHARITIES URGED TO APPLY FOR A SHARE OF £10K…

A SHARE of £10,000 is up for grabs, thanks to a charity boosting initiative from one of the North East’s leading housebuilders.

Miller Homes introduced its regional Community Fund in 2022 to help grassroots projects linked to education, wellbeing, the environment and sport across the region.

And the company is urging groups, organisations and good causes to apply for grants ranging between £250 and £2,000, as the second of two rounds of 2024 funding is now underway.

Since the Community Fund was launched nationally, applications have been made by 2,128 groups and charities.

Grants totalling £231,000 have been awarded to 324 good causes across the UK with 26 beneficiaries in the North East alone.

Earlier this year, the 12-strong FIMBA GB Women Over 55s Basketball Team successfully applied for a Miller Homes Community Fund grant, receiving £500 towards the purchase of new kit.

Northumbria Health Care National Health Service Trust Charity received a grant of £2000, while Whitley Lodge Under 5s – a non-profit making, pre-school community playgroup at Whitley Bay – and 1409 (Consett) Squadron ATC – a Royal Air Force Air Cadets Squadron at Consett, County Durham, each received £1000.

Miller Homes is currently developing 10 sites across the North East and the panel which judges the applications is made up entirely of Miller Homes employees.

“Our team members are the ideal people to decide which projects will most benefit the communities they themselves live and work in,” said regional operations director, Ryan Lincoln.

“They are passionate about supporting the community and this innovative approach gives them an active role in helping groups and creates lasting connections between Miller Homes’ teams and our communities,” he said.

“There are many amazing groups already doing vital work in these communities and the Community Fund is enabling them to do even more.”

Applications for the second round of funding close on Monday 28 October after which donations up to a maximum of £2000 will be awarded to the successful applicants.

To make an application to the Miller Homes Community Fund visit https://www.millerhomes.co.uk/corporate/community-fund.aspx