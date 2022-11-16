A CHARITY dedicated to physical and mental health brought big smiles to a North-East school by gifting children with free walking boots.

The Walk and Talk Trust has spent the previous two summers running a series of sponsored walks, dubbed The Big Smile, backed by The Northern Echo, to promote wellbeing and to inspire the next generation of countryside walkers.

Now officials and sponsors have visited West Park Academy, in Darlington, to present every Year 5 pupil with their own pair of high-end walking boots.

Geoff Simpson, chief executive of the Walk and Talk Trust, said: “We’re overjoyed to have had another great summer of fundraising, and be able to use that money to help children in our region explore the fantastic benefits that walking outdoors offers.”

The boots were presented by Steve Ball and Ashlea Wright, from Big Smile sponsor Barratt Homes.

Steve, who is Sales Director for Barratt Developments North East, said: “We were so pleased to be invited down to West Park Academy and to gift the pupils with their very own pair of walking boots.

“It’s fantastic to see a wonderful charity like The Walk & Talk Trust use the great outdoors as not only a way of supporting people and raising funds, but also to encourage young people to get active across many of Durham’s scenic spots via the Big Smile campaign. We hope that the pupils enjoy the walking boots and get lots of wear out of them!”

Pupils tried out their new boots by going for a walk through nearby West Park Nature Reserve.

Principal Sam Hirst said: “It’s a huge privilege to be able to equip a whole year with walking boots. The benefit of being outdoors, in nature, is just immeasurable, and we are really honoured that Barratt Homes has come together with the Big Smile to make this happen for our children.”