CHART-TOPPER JESS GLYNNE BRINGS SUMMER 2024 TOUR TO THE YORKSHIRE COAST

CHART-TOPPER JESS GLYNNE BRINGS HER SUMMER 2024 TOUR TO THE YORKSHIRE COAST

Following the release of new single ‘Friend of Mine’

Pop superstar Jess Glynne makes a long-awaited return to the Yorkshire coast next summer for her THIRD unmissable headline show at Scarborough Open Air Theatre.

Chart record holder Jess – the only British female solo artist to ever score seven UK Number One singles – headlines Scarborough OAT on Saturday June 15.

Jess’s 2024 six-date outdoor UK Tour – which also includes a second Yorkshire date at The Piece Hall, Halifax, on Thursday August 8 – is set to be one of the hottest tickets for next year’s summer season.

Jess, who headlined Scarborough OAT in 2017 and 2019, said: “I can’t wait to get back on stage and go live for all my people! It’s gonna be a good year… let’s go!”

The news follows the recent arrival of her latest single Friend of Mine. The single comes after the summer banger What Do You Do?

Both brilliant singles mark a new and more personal chapter for the GRAMMY-winning singer-songwriter, who has delivered some of the most memorable dance-pop hits of the past decade.

Smashing her way into the nation’s consciousness as the vocalist on Clean Bandit’s 2014 smash Rather Be and Route 94’s My Love, Jess has since become one of the UK’s biggest acts with hits including I’ll Be There, Hold My Hand and Don’t Be So Hard on Yourself.

Her two previous Platinum-selling albums have both become Number One records and she collected three Ivor Novello nominations, won a GRAMMY, racked up nine BRIT Award nominations and 1.2 billion streams.

In 2022, the singer-songwriter brought in fresh management and switched record label to EMI, relocating to Los Angeles and honed a new, more vulnerable songwriting style with producers including Greg Kurstin (Sia, Adele), Emile Haynie (Lana Del Rey), Malay (Frank Ocean) and BOOTS (Beyonce).

They added to a tight, five-member writing team: herself, long-time collaborators Knox Brown and Jin Jin, plus grime musician Wretch-32 and Grammy-nominated producer P2J (Wizkid, Stormzy) and she took songwriting inspiration from the likes of Joni Mitchell, Amy Winehouse, Prince and more.

As Jess prepares her third album for release, she added: “It’s a pop record – I’m a pop girl. But there’s a lot of variety. The sound of the record is raw, honest, and vulnerable.”

