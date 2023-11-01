The Glasshouse International Centre for Music In Partnership with Jazz re:freshed: October 19th – 21st October 2023

The Glasshouse International Centre for Music and pioneering grassroots jazz organisation Jazz re:freshed are getting together to present a snapshot of UK jazz in 2023 this October. Music lovers will enjoy three days of gigs, shared learning and even a unique dive into UK jazz through a VR experience from Thursday 19 to Saturday 21 October 2023.

Jazz re:freshed has been at the forefront of the UK jazz scene for the last 20 years, elevating, amplifying and spotlighting the breadth of talented young artists from across the spectrum to reach new audiences.

As a non-profit dedicated to creating fun, inclusive and affordable spaces for the advancement of the music, the organisation has provided crucial early career support for the likes of Shabaka Hutchings, Nubya Garcia and many more now making waves on the world stage.

Built on the foundations of its weekly residency, Jazz re:freshed has grown into a multi-faceted arts organisation and cultural institution, comprised of band development programmes, DJ Club nights, multiple partnerships, an award-winning record label and a paradigm shifting international showcasing initiative.

This regional partnership is a meeting of minds for Jazz re:freshed and The Glasshouse, as platforms for emerging and underexposed musicians from across the country and championed by each organisation, to share a stage with more established acts. We are excited to invite one of the fastest-rising production duos in the world right now and Grammy Award winners Blue Lab Beats, alongside sensational young Newcastle jazz outfit Knats. Drumming sensation Jas Kayser, and musician and spoken word artist Marcus Joseph play a special ‘From The Glasshouse’

Marcus Joseph is also the creative force behind Jazz Maze – a VR experience that will be free to try at The Glasshouse across the 3 days of this collaboration.

Created with the visual art of illustrator Wumzum and with game designer Beta Jester, Jazz Maze is a truly unique way to enjoy an autobiographical British jazz story, inspired by and featuring the music and lyrics of Marcus Joseph. Jazz Maze was commissioned by the Jerwood Jazz Encounters programme. Jerwood Jazz Encounters funding supports jazz artists to develop and create new work in unusual spaces, outdoors or digitally, expand their practice and take creative risks.

As Jazz re:freshed co-founder Adam Moses says: “This year is extra special because we’re celebrating 20 years of Jazz re:freshed and we’re proud to continue our support and promotion of the freshest talent across the country. Regional partnerships like this are invaluable to nurture fertile grounds of creativity in the UK Jazz scene and beyond.”

Senior Producer at The Glasshouse International Centre for Music Lucy Scott says: “UK jazz is so exciting at the moment and it’s a brilliant time to discover some of the incredibly talented artists in the scene. Working with Jazz re:freshed means we can bring artists from across the country together to share ideas and create memorable gigs for everyone, whether long-term jazz fans or first-timers.”