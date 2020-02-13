The Team USA collection elevates sustainability when this summer’s lights will shine brightest: the medal ceremony. Inspired by the recycled materials that make up the medals, Nike designers reimagined the iconic Windrunner jacket with 100 percent recycled polyester. Its distinct chevron-shaped silhouette, engineered to size for both male and female athletes, is inspired by Japanese kimono design and the panels are knit to shape for minimal waste. The garment’s defining mark — the national team logo — is stamped with recycled Nike Grind rubber. Team USA pants are also constructed from 100 percent recycled nylon, with a 100 percent recycled polyester mesh lining. Additional elements, such as the drawcord tips, zipper pulls and Swoosh branding, are made with Nike Grind.

This summer’s medalists will wear some of Nike’s lowest-impact footwear atop the podium. The Vapormax, a Nike Air icon, is made using 75 percent recycled manufacturing waste. Its recycled-polyester Flyknit upper is precision-engineered for minimal waste. Additional features include FlyEase technology, enabling easy entry and adjustability for athletes of all abilities on the medal stand. Each color and material was inspired by a view of piles of waste from a distance, mixing different textures, colors and shapes together to form the new Nike Air Vapormax 2020.