Seven months after unveiling Paris Saint-Germain’s 2019-20 away kit and a mere five months since releasing the team’s 2019-20 third kit, Jordan Brand and Paris Saint-Germain join forces yet again this season to unveil the latest drop from their game-changing collaborations: a new collection headlined by the club’s elegant and stylish 2019-20 fourth kit.

With Jordan Brand heavily represented across Paris, PSG’s new fourth kit will soon add to the world-renowned label seen on the street, basketball courts and football pitches.

Presented in an understated black, the shirt is lit up by the vibrant colors of the French flag and is highlighted by the iconic Jumpman logo.

Launched alongside the kit is a full lifestyle collection, including tracksuits, football training jerseys, a basketball jersey and three footwear drops. All celebrate Paris and its passion for football and basketball.

PSG will wear the new kit for the first time against Montpellier February 1; the kit and full collection are available now at nike.com and psg.fr.