Thomas Tuchel Names First England Squad for World Cup Qualifiers

Newly appointed England head coach Thomas Tuchel has announced his first 26-man squad for the upcoming FIFA 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Albania and Latvia. The squad, featuring a blend of seasoned internationals and fresh talent, signals a new era for the Three Lions under Tuchel’s leadership.

Goalkeepers:

Dean Henderson (Crystal Palace)

Jordan Pickford (Everton)

Aaron Ramsdale (Southampton)

James Trafford (Burnley)

Defenders:

Dan Burn (Newcastle United)

Levi Colwill (Chelsea)

Marc Guéhi (Crystal Palace)

Reece James (Chelsea)

Ezri Konsa (Aston Villa)

Myles Lewis-Skelly (Arsenal)

Tino Livramento (Newcastle United)

Jarell Quansah (Liverpool)

Kyle Walker (AC Milan, on loan from Manchester City)

Midfielders:

Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid)

Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace)

Jordan Henderson (Ajax)

Curtis Jones (Liverpool)

Cole Palmer (Chelsea)

Declan Rice (Arsenal)

Morgan Rogers (Aston Villa)

Forwards:

Jarrod Bowen (West Ham United)

Phil Foden (Manchester City)

Anthony Gordon (Newcastle United)

Harry Kane (Bayern Munich)

Marcus Rashford (Aston Villa, on loan from Manchester United)

Dominic Solanke (Tottenham Hotspur)

Key Highlights of the Selection

One of the most notable inclusions in Tuchel’s first squad is the return of Jordan Henderson, who has been recalled after his last international appearance in November 2023. Now playing for Ajax, Henderson’s experience is expected to provide stability in midfield.

Another significant recall is Marcus Rashford, who has found his form at Aston Villa on loan from Manchester United. His return to the England setup comes after a year-long absence, and Tuchel appears to have faith in his ability to make an impact.

Newcastle United defender Dan Burn receives his first England call-up at the age of 31, a reward for his consistent performances in the Premier League. Arsenal youngster Myles Lewis-Skelly also earns his first senior team selection, reflecting Tuchel’s willingness to integrate emerging talent into the squad.

Tuchel’s Vision for England

In his first squad announcement, Tuchel emphasized the importance of fostering a strong team dynamic, calling for a “brotherhood” among players. His selections indicate a mix of tactical versatility and fresh energy, with a focus on maintaining a strong defensive core while giving opportunities to rising stars.

England will face Albania on March 21, followed by a match against Latvia on March 24, both to be played at Wembley Stadium. With Tuchel at the helm, fans and analysts alike will be watching closely to see how England performs under his leadership in these crucial qualifiers.