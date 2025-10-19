Chery Group surpasses two million sales in 2025 as global growth and innovation drive record performance

In readiness for the 2025 edition of the Chery User Summit, the Group is marking a significant new milestone – confirming more than two million global vehicle sales in the first three quarters of 2025. Representing a 14.5% year-on-year increase, this achievement also marks a record pace for the company in reaching this milestone. The result underscores the Group’s continued global momentum and reflects the strength of its strategy built on innovation, technology, and user-centred design.

In September alone, Chery Group delivered 280,469 vehicles worldwide, up 14.7% year-on-year, with new energy vehicles (NEVs) accounting for 91,590 units – a 55.4% increase over the same period last year. This marks the fifth consecutive month in which Chery Group exports have exceeded 100,000 units, reaffirming its position as China’s leading vehicle exporter for 22 consecutive years.

Between January and September 2025, the Group sold 2,007,768 vehicles worldwide, maintaining rapid growth across all business segments. Of these, 587,545 were NEVs, representing an impressive 77.1% year-on-year increase. This exceptional performance places Chery Group firmly among China’s top five NEV manufacturers and reflects the growing appeal of its hybrid and electric models across global markets.

Across its global line-up, demand for advanced, intelligent, and efficient vehicles continues to grow. Flagship model ranges such as the CHERY TIGGO line have strengthened the company’s reputation for quality and design. In Europe, the Group’s footprint continues to expand, with new market entries in Poland, Greece, and Romania, and record sales across the region. In the UK, the CHERY TIGGO 7 and CHERY TIGGO 8 headline the brand’s introduction, offering contemporary design, technology-led comfort, and everyday versatility tailored to British drivers.

Alongside product success, 2025 is proving to be a landmark year for the company’s corporate achievements. The Group has climbed to 233rd on the 2025 Fortune Global 500 list, making it the fastest-rising automotive manufacturer worldwide, and has retained its leadership position in the Kantar BrandZ Top 50 Chinese Global Brand Builders report, co-released with Google. In September, Chery Automobile Co., Ltd. (stock code: 9973.HK) was also successfully listed on the Main Board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange – the largest automotive IPO in Hong Kong this year, marking a new chapter in the Group’s capital-market development.

As of the end of September, Chery Group has served over 17.72 million users worldwide, including more than 5.43 million international users. Meanwhile, the company’s “Endless Horizon Worry-Free Voyage” CSH (Chery Super Hybrid) Global Endurance Test is continuing its cross-continental journey – from Africa through ten Latin American countries to seven European nations – consistently demonstrating the adaptability and reliability of Chery’s hybrid technology in real-world, global situations.

Building on this momentum, Chery’s international growth strategy has now entered a new phase. The company not only maintains its position as China’s top passenger vehicle exporter for the 22nd consecutive year, but has also achieved three major industry firsts: becoming the first Chinese brand to export more than 130,000 vehicles in a single month, the first to achieve cumulative exports exceeding five million units, and the first to sustain monthly exports above 100,000 units for five months in a row.

Alongside its commercial success, safety remains central to the Group’s philosophy. Guided by the principle “Safety, for Family”, every model undergoes rigorous testing in varied environments – from collision trials in South Africa to extreme-temperature testing in Latin America and the Middle East. To date, 51 Chery Group models have achieved five-star safety certifications worldwide – now including the CHERY TIGGO 7 and CHERY TIGGO 8 in the UK, both recognised with five-star Euro NCAP ratings.

The same forward-thinking approach to innovation also continues to extend beyond the automotive sphere. At the Chery User Summit, the Group’s AiMOGA Robotics division is showcasing Mornine – a humanoid robot that has become the first in the world to obtain full EU certification covering both hardware and software. Mornine holds three key accreditations: CE-MD (Machinery Safety), CE-RED (Radio Equipment), and EN 18031 (Cybersecurity & Data Protection), reflecting Chery’s expanding expertise in intelligent engineering and future technologies.

With global sales already surpassing two million vehicles this year, Chery Group continues to strengthen its reputation for innovation, technology, and user-centric thinking – leading the next chapter in intelligent design and automotive excellence both globally and in the UK.