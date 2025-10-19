Stay alert, but don’t veer for deer, warns GEM

Road safety organisation GEM Motoring Assist is renewing its call for drivers to take extra care during autumn, particularly in areas where deer are common. The annual rutting, or breeding, season means deer are more mobile than usual, increasing the likelihood of collisions as they cross roads.

Periods of highest deer activity occur at dawn and dusk, often coinciding with morning and evening rush hours. This makes from now to December a particularly high-risk period in areas where deer are found.

Data indicates that around 75,000 deer1 are involved in vehicle collisions each year, with roughly 10,000 killed instantly. Human fatalities average between 10 and 20 annually2, and industry figures show vehicle damage repairs cost at least £11 million per year.

GEM head of road safety James Luckhurst says: “The coming weeks will see the highest risks in areas where deer are found. We urge drivers to heed the warning signs and be alert and observant, especially at dawn and dusk.

“Expert advice tells us not to veer for a deer that’s directly in front of us on the road. This is because a sudden change of direction at speed can lead to far more serious consequences, including collisions with other vehicles or roadside obstacles.”

GEM’s top tips for safety around deer

Take note of animal warning signs and reduce speed in these areas. Be extra watchful at dawn and dusk, when wildlife is most active.

Where you see one deer, expect others to follow – don’t speed up until you’re certain the road is clear.

Always be able to stop within the distance you can see to be clear ahead.

Avoid swerving sharply to miss an animal, as this can cause far more serious collisions than a direct hit.

Common questions and answers

What should I do if a deer jumps out in front of me?

Try to stay calm and in control, brake firmly if safe to do so, and steer straight. Swerving sharply increases the risk of loss of control, more severe collisions, and vehicle rollovers.

How can I reduce the risk of hitting a deer?

On your journey, be sure to scan the road and its verges. Slow down, and look for movement or glowing eyes in headlights at night. If you spot one deer, expect more.

When are collisions with deer most frequent?

Historical collision data shows sharp rises from mid-October through to December each year.

What time of day is riskiest?

Most deer collisions occur at dusk and dawn, though deer can appear on roads at any time of day or night.

