Cleveland Bridge UK is helping parents make home schooling fun and engaging during the COVID-19 situation fun with a social media bridge building challenge.

The Darlington-based company has teamed up with civil engineering and rail contractors Griffiths to encourage kids to create bridges from items from around the home and share photos of their structures on social media.

From recycling materials such as cereal boxed and plastic bottles, to tins of food and Lego blocks, Cleveland Bridge is challenging kids to be as creative as possible so their parents can post their masterpieces on Cleveland Bridge’s Twitter and Instagram pages.

The two companies are also engaging with local schools who can support the challenge to provide a fun STEM-based activity while their pupils are learning from home.

Chris Droogan, Managing Director of Cleveland Bridge UK, said: “Parents will be looking for new things to add to their children’s home learning during this difficult time and we thought this would be a great STEM activity to help families get creative!

“We can’t wait to see the amazing bridges the children come up with and sharing pictures of their super structures on our social media pages. Hopefully it will also inspire some to become engineers and be the bridge builders of the future.”

Pictures of kids designing and building their bridges, and of course their finished structures can be sent publicly or privately via twitter to @CleveBridgeUK, Instagram @clevelandbridgeuk. Alternatively they can be emailed to Katie.farnish@clevelandbridge.com.

Parents and guardians are asked to provide the name and age of their child along with an email address. Images will be posted on Cleveland Bridge UK’s social media pages, but no contact details will be shared.