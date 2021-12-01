Carrying hot sauce in your bag has become the ultimate foodie trend. Celebrities such as Chrissy Teigan and former first lady and US secretary of state Hilary Clinton have all touted the benefits of adding depth of flavour and heat to food on the go with their favourite hot sauce. Even celebrity singer Beyonce talked of carrying “hot sauce in my bag” in the 2016 hit song Formation.

In light of the latest food craze, Chilli No. 5, a gourmet luxury healthy hot sauce company, has launched a line of small and portable hot sauces to meet the needs of chilli enthusiasts no matter where they are dining.

Travel Size No. 5; the perfect ‘hot sauce in my bag’

Travel-size No.5 is filled with two of Chilli No. 5’s most iconic products – Sriracha Cha Cha Cha, a delicious and healthy twist on traditional Sriracha sauces – and Pizza Pizzazz, a gourmet hot chilli oil. Each 15 ml sauce is housed in a recyclable glass bottle and comes packaged in a sleek portable drawstring pouch, perfect for taking to work, travelling abroad and spicing up breakfast, lunches, and dinners on the go.

Sriracha Cha Cha Cha is the perfect condiment for a wide variety of dishes, offering an incredible array of flavours and an explosion of spicy heat. Our lip-smacking Sriracha Cha Cha Cha hot sauce is packed with organic spices and superfoods to add fantastic flavour to a wide range of dishes.

Pizza Pizzazz chilli oil is made with the finest Greek virgin olive oil, fresh rosemary, thyme and garlic, as well as the hottest chillies in the world, the Carolina Reaper. This incredible oil is ideal for drizzling on top of pizzas, meats and fresh fish, or adding to pasta dishes.

“We purposefully selected Sriracha Cha Cha Cha and Pizza Pizzaz chilli oil for our Travel Size No. 5 as these two hot sauces pair brilliantly with such a wide variety of foods,” Rumble Romagnoli, founder and CEO of Chilli No. 5, said. “Pop these delicious hot sauces in your bag and ensure you can elevate any dish. Add depth of flavour to your eggs at breakfast, drizzle on your lunch-time sandwich or salad, or add a dollop to your favourite restaurant dish – just #donttellthewaiter or the even chef!”

Gift sets with miniature-sized hot sauces; ideal for on-the-go dining

Chilli No. 5 also offers a selection of gift boxes, featuring a curated selection of 25 ml luxury hot sauces housed in elegant glass vials – ideal for carrying in your handbag or adding to a briefcase.

Some of our most popular gift sets include, the Dining Collection – a gourmet hot sauce gift set that features 10 of our most popular hot sauces and marinades, and Celebration – a collection of five of our luxury hot sauces perfect as condiments for special occasions.

All of Chilli No.5’s hot sauce sets are beautifully presented in a sleek black box – making them ideal for gifting or keeping.

Healthy hot sauces

True to Chilli No. 5’s promise of encouraging a healthy lifestyle, all our luxury hot sauces are packed with nutritious ingredients, including a host of superfoods and a handpicked selection of healthy supplements, including inulin, guarana, L-Arginine, Peruvian maca, and Korean ginseng. These powerful supplements boast several reported health benefits, from aiding memory retention, supporting heart health, and helping to ease the symptoms of anxiety and depression.

The extensive superfoods found in Chilli No. 5’s portfolio of healthy hot sauces are fresh ginger, apple cider vinegar, lemon juice, and black garlic. All of our luxury hot sauces also include Chilli No. 5’s exclusive chilli pepper mix, filled with good for you capsaicin. This compound offers several reported health benefits, including helping to combat tumours and controlling blood glucose levels, thereby protecting against obesity and diabetes.

Travel-sized No. 5 is priced at £7.50 for two 15ml bottles, and the gift sets start at £20

Visit the Chilli No. 5 website, chilli-no5.com.