Christmas at the Cathedral 2024

Christmas at the Cathedral Kicks Off Early for Sir Bobby Robson’s Cancer Foundation

Organisers of the Christmas at the Cathedral show met for a pre-Yuletide planning meeting at St James’ Park in tribute to the pioneering fundraising begun by former Newcastle United manager, Sir Bobby Robson.

The Sir Bobby Robson Foundation, part of Newcastle Hospitals Charity, is thrilled to announce its 11th annual entertainment show, Christmas at the Cathedral, will take place on Thursday, 12th December.

This popular fundraising event, held at Newcastle Cathedral, has become a local festive staple, renowned for its star-studded lineup and festive ambiance. For many, including Lady Elsie, this event marks the beginning of their Christmas celebrations.

Tickets for this year’s Christmas at the Cathedral will go on sale on Friday, 2nd August. The show promises another evening of exceptional entertainment, featuring a mix of celebrities and local stars delivering songs, readings, and comedy sketches, all wrapped in a heart-warming Christmas theme.

The roster of performers is being kept under wraps, adding to the excitement and anticipation. Past events have featured personalities such as Tim Healy, Melanie Hill, Billy Mitchell, Chelsea and Jill Halfpenny, Charlie Hardwick, Catherine Dryden, Jimmy Nail, Paul Smith, Rachel Unthank, Steffen Peddie, Stephen Tomkinson, The Caffreys, The Futureheads, and Lorraine Crosby.

With the generous support of attendees and sponsors, including this year’s main sponsor Layer 7 IT Security from Ashington, the Christmas at the Cathedral show has become a treasured community tradition. State of the art lighting and sound systems will transform Newcastle Cathedral into a captivating theatrical venue, with large TV screens ensuring every moment is enjoyed by all. Ray Laidlaw, former drummer of Lindisfarne, will once again produce the show, continuing the tradition of top-quality entertainment while honouring Sir Bobby Robson’s enduring legacy

Work funded by the Sir Bobby Robson Foundation directly benefits cancer patients in the North East and Cumbria and plays a significant role in the international fight against the disease – funding cutting edge cancer treatment and innovative cancer support services and including the clinical trials of new drugs at the Sir Bobby Robson Cancer Trials Research Centre.

Jonathan Wallis from Barnard Castle, the event organiser, expressed his excitement: “Being part of Christmas at the Cathedral is a wonderful annual experience not only for myself but all the people who support us and the Foundation. The added benefit is raising funds and awareness of the work of the Sir Bobby Robson Foundation.”

Main sponsor of the event Chris Tait CEO of Layer 7 IT Security said:” Layer 7 is honoured to support and sponsor Christmas at the Cathedral in aid of the Sir Bobby Robson Foundation. This event not only celebrates the festive season but also contributes to a cause close to our hearts. We are committed to giving back to the community and supporting the Foundation’s incredible work in cancer research and patient care.”

Lady Elsie Robson added: “This is such a special event for our Foundation and for many people who have come to think of it as a lovely festive tradition. Certainly, that’s how I feel about it.

“It’s a wonderful opportunity to come together to enjoy some fantastic Christmas entertainment and help support the work of Bob’s Foundation too. We’re very grateful to everyone who supports Christmas at the Cathedral and I’ve no doubts it will be as popular as ever this year.”