With immediate effect in the UK and France, C5 Aircross SUV Hybrid owners will now be notified in-car if they do not recharge their vehicles regularly.

The move is designed to help Citroën customers optimise the usage efficiency of their Plug-in Hybrid models and to further reduce impact on the environment.

The change comes as part of an ‘over the air’ update to the vehicles’ software and does not require customers to visit a Citroën retailer.

Alerts are in the form of messages on the vehicle’s touchscreen that activate after five days have passed and ten journeys have been made without recharging the vehicle. A similar alert will also feature on the brand’s forthcoming New C5 X Hybrid flagship model.

Data currently shows that 55% of journeys of less than 25 miles are made using electric only power and 52% of customers already recharge their vehicle once or twice every 62 miles.

Citroën C5 Aircross SUV Hybrid features a 13.2kWh battery to give a zero emission electric range of up to 34 miles (WLTP).

Citroën has always been a byword for innovation, and that is why the brand is adding even greater value to the ownership experience for its Plug-in Hybrid (PHEV) customers. With immediate effect, customers who drive C5 Aircross SUV Hybrid will be notified by ‘Plug-in Reminders’ to help further optimise the efficiency of their Plug-in Hybrid vehicles.

The notifications, which come in the form of a messages on the touchscreen, has been designed to ensure that drivers can take full advantage of the efficiency benefits that their PHEVs – coupled with obvious environmental benefits.

PHEV technology provides a viable solution for many customers whose needs are not compatible with 100% electric usage. In the case of C5 Aircross SUV Hybrid, this model pairs a PureTech 180 Stop & Start petrol engine with an 81kW electric motor, combined with an eight-speed ë-EAT8 automatic gearbox, to offer the equivalent of up to 225hp.

The combined petrol engine and electric motor produces CO 2 of just 32-33g/km and fuel efficiency of up to 168mpg on a combined cycle (WLTP). When running exclusively on the 13.2kWh lithium-ion traction battery, C5 Aircross SUV Hybrid is capable of up to 34 miles per charge (WLTP) with zero tailpipe CO 2 emissions.

PHEV technology allows many private and fleet customers, who charge their vehicles daily, to run on 100% electric power for most of their everyday journeys, while having the flexibility of the combustion engine for longer weekend trips or holidays. Recent data shows that 55% of journeys of less than 25 miles are made using electric, and 52% of customers already charge their vehicle once or twice every 62 miles. An increase in charging frequency would further increase the proportion of electric-only journeys and reduce fuel consumption.

Via its 7kW on-board charger, C5 Aircross SUV Hybrid can receive a full charge in less than two hours, when connected to a 7.4kW (32A) Wallbox or public charging point.

As part of the notification process, the customer’s specific usage is taken into consideration. In the first instance, after five days and ten journeys have been made without the vehicle being plugged in, the software will issue one notification via the touchscreen per day. If the vehicle is not then plugged in after 30 days, the notification is then displayed twice per day whilst the vehicle is in use.

The update, which is being performed over the air, will benefit customers in the UK and France in the first instance, with a number of other European countries benefitting from the update from 01 December 2021.

Initially available on C5 Aircross SUV Hybrid, PHEV notifications will also feature on New Citroën C5 X Hybrid when it comes to the UK in 2022.