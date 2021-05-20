Citroën continues to innovate on behalf of its fleet and business customers with the launch of MY AMI CARGO – an LCV version of the 100% electric AMI two-seater.

With a payload of up to 140kg and a maximum load capacity of 400-litres, MY AMI CARGO is an ideal, zero emissions solution for last-mile delivery drivers and business operators in urban areas.

Compared to AMI, the passenger seat has been replaced with a seven-part cargo module – a folding table and secure smartphone storage also feature in the cabin.

MY AMI CARGO delivers a zero emissions range of up to 47 miles (75km) from a 5.5kWh lithium-ion battery pack. A full charge from a standard socket takes just three hours.

Fleets can personalise MY AMI CARGO with their company logo and customised colour schemes.

Available to order in France from early June 2021, prices for the new MY AMI CARGO start from only €6,490*, with leasing rates starting at just €24.18 per month**.

Citroën has launched an LCV version of its compact, zero emissions AMI mobility solution. New MY AMI CARGO is designed for last-mile delivery service providers and other business users operating in urban areas, where speed limits are often restricted and space is always at a premium.

With cities and urban areas introducing tougher emissions and congestion rules, new MY AMI CARGO is an ingenious and practical solution for operators requiring an agile and practical zero emissions vehicle.

MORE CAPACITY IN AN EXCEPTIONALLY COMPACT SILOUETTE

At 2.41m long, 1.39m wide and 1.52m tall, new MY AMI CARGO surprises and delights with its practical features. The interior has been re-designed so that new MY AMI CARGO is truly ‘small on the outside and big on the inside’. The main change is the removal of the passenger seat, which has been replaced by a seven-part polypropylene module that can hold up to 260-litres and 140kg of cargo or goods. Coupled with the interior storage already present on-board, MY AMI CARGO is able to offer a total load capacity of 400-litres.

Also included is:

A vertical, separating partition between the driver and cargo area . This has been positioned to provide optimum space between the driver and the cargo, ensuring the driver is protected and can enjoy driving in comfort. A cleverly designed recess in the in the separating partition gives the driver sufficient space to operate the handbrake without any obstructions. The partition’s height is calibrated to preserve 360° visibility for total safety.

. This has been positioned to provide optimum space between the driver and the cargo, ensuring the driver is protected and can enjoy driving in comfort. A cleverly designed recess in the in the separating partition gives the driver sufficient space to operate the handbrake without any obstructions. The partition’s height is calibrated to preserve 360° visibility for total safety. A modular shelf . A secondary shelf unit can hold up to 40kg and has been designed to work either as a storage unit or as a mobile desk. It also features an A4 size cut-out that can hold forms or other items of paperwork firmly in place. The shelf is adjustable and can be moved towards the driver for better access, or tilted towards the passenger door if required. The shelf can also be removed completely, to maximise the storage space available.

. A secondary shelf unit can hold up to 40kg and has been designed to work either as a storage unit or as a mobile desk. It also features an A4 size cut-out that can hold forms or other items of paperwork firmly in place. The shelf is adjustable and can be moved towards the driver for better access, or tilted towards the passenger door if required. The shelf can also be removed completely, to maximise the storage space available. Two-way adjustable floor. The cargo floor in new MY AMI CARGO can be raised and locked vertically, so as not to obstruct the cargo zone, or lowered into a horizontal position to match the level of the vehicle floor. This latter position allows the user to carry longer objects with a maximum length of 1.20m. Cargo retainers are provided to secure fragile items.

The cargo floor in new MY AMI CARGO can be raised and locked vertically, so as not to obstruct the cargo zone, or lowered into a horizontal position to match the level of the vehicle floor. This latter position allows the user to carry longer objects with a maximum length of 1.20m. Cargo retainers are provided to secure fragile items. Independent closed storage. At the rear of the cabin, an independent secure storage area can accommodate valuable items such as a smartphone, sunglasses or a wallet.

ALL THE BENEFITS OF AMI – SPECIFICALLY FOR BUSINESSES

New MY AMI CARGO features the same 5.5kWh lithium battery pack found in AMI. It is connected to a 6kW electric motor for an emissions-free driving experience. New MY AMI CARGO can be fully charged from a standard domestic socket in just three hours and comes with a capable 47 mile (75km) range – ideal for daily use in most urban areas. With zero CO2 emissions when in use, new MY AMI CARGO is exempt from current access restrictions and congestion charges in many major towns and cities.

New MY AMI CARGO is 100% suited for inner-city delivery services, particularly as e-commerce and home food delivery is on the rise. It is also a useful solution for many other urban operators, including local service companies (plumbers, electricians and locksmiths), local authorities and other public sector service providers.

New MY AMI CARGO also offers professionals a number of other significant benefits, including:

MY AMI CARGO has a compact footprint, making it agile in town. Its small size – along with its tight turning circle of just 7.20m – simplifies city driving, manoeuvres and parking.

With a steel tubular structure that protects against impacts, MY AMI CARGO offers superior safety compared to two or three wheel vehicles, as well as protection from adverse weather conditions.

Inspired by the AMI passenger model, MY AMI CARGO lets customers personalise their vehicle as they wish – with company logos, advertising slogans and striking colours. A wide range of accessories is offered too, including door nets, floor mats, added storage compartments, a smartphone clip and a ‘dongle’ to connect smartphones.

NEW MY AMI CARGO WILL BE AVAILABLE TO ORDER IN FRANCE FROM JUNE 2021

New MY AMI CARGO will be ready to order from early June of this year, with prices starting from only €6,490*. Rental is an option via a long-term lease agreement, with payments starting from just €24.18 per month**.

In France, fleets of less than 10 vehicles have the possibility of adding their company logo onto their MY AMI CARGOs when ordering them. Larger fleet customers can have bespoke modifications made to their MY AMI CARGO vehicles. Modifications include painting the body in specific corporate colours, adding logos and graphics, or wrapping the model to represent the company, if feasible.

AMI IN THE UK

Although still not confirmed for the UK, Citroën has launched a ‘Register Your Interest’ form for the Citroën AMI passenger vehicle to gauge public interest levels for potential introduction to the UK market.

For more information and to register your interest in Citroën AMI, please register here