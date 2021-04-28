Citroën unveils its new C5 X, which offers the elegance of a saloon, the versatility of an estate and the commanding presence of an SUV.

Bold and innovative design influenced by CXperience Concept as well as Citroën’s famous flagships of the past, including CX.

New C5 X delivers on-board serenity thanks to the Citroën Advanced Comfort® programme, incorporating cutting-edge technology such as Citroën Advanced Comfort active suspension.

Efficient and powerful plug-in 225hp plug-in hybrid engine option delivers a zero-emissions range of up to 31 miles (WLTP).

New 12” HD infotainment system features natural voice recognition, digital assistance and highly customisable display.

Large 545 litre boot capacity and numerous practical touches allow new C5 X to deliver unrivalled versatility.

Plug-in hybrid and petrol versions of new Citroën C5 X on sale from late 2021.

Citroën has unveiled its new C5 X flagship, which adds a new dimension to the large car segment with its bold and original design. An innovative offering in the best Citroën tradition, it combines the elegance and comfort of a saloon with the space and versatility of an estate. Available with both plug-in hybrid and petrol powertrains, C5 X exceeds the high expectations for customers in both the large car and SUV segments.

New C5 X breaks new ground with the World Premiere introduction of the Citroën Advanced Comfort active suspension system, which goes one step further to deliver the brand’s famed ‘magic carpet’ ride comfort. Inside, its lounge-like interior space, the sumptuousness of its Advanced Comfort seats and the meticulous detailed finish make the all-new C5 X a pleasure to travel in, while the 545 litre capacity boot offers all the space of a traditional estate car. The feeling of serenity on board is further enhanced by the plug-in hybrid version, which brings in the brand’s ë-Comfort element, with near-silent driving in electric mode.

This feeling of well-being is also increased by the use of advanced technologies that help make driving simpler and less stressful. Tech includes the Extended Head Up Display, as well as a range of driving assistance features, such as Highway Driver Assist. Furthermore, there’s a new infotainment interface that features a large central 12″ high definition touch screen, natural voice recognition and a customisable display with widgets, just like on a tablet.

Vincent Cobée, Citroën CEO said: “With new C5 X, Citroën has created an ambitious, large touring vehicle, a real tool for winning over customers who are increasingly inclined to explore the world. An audacious and original proposal that truly embodies all of Citroën’s expertise: innovation, care and above everything well-being.”

AN AVANT-GARDE BODYSTYLE THAT COMBINES STYLE AND SUBSTANCE

Compared to traditional large car rivals, new C5 X delivers surprise and excitement at first sight. Inspired by the CXperience Concept that was unveiled at the 2016 Paris Motor Show. New C5 X’s bold and unique design immediately identifies it as Citroën’s new flagship model.

Assertive, robust and distinctive, new C5 X’s body style is immediately striking. Featuring a sleek fastback body style that blends saloon and estate styling cues, it also carries many of the elements that make premium SUVs so appealing.

With a particular emphasis placed on aerodynamics, New C5 X is as efficient as it is attractive. Its long bonnet, fluid lines, high waistline and distinctive kick above the rear wheels bring distinction and dynamism, as well as providing a strong visual link to Citroen’s rich history of flagship models, including CX.

With an increased ground clearance compared to a traditional saloon and large 19-inch wheels fitted with distinctive tall & narrow tyres, new C5 X delivers an SUV-inspired raised driving position that provides greater visibility and safety.

New Citroën C5 X offers generous exterior dimensions, with a length of 4,805 mm, a width of 1,865 mm and a height of 1,485 mm, placing it at the heart of the D-segment. A long wheelbase of 2,785 mm translates into outstanding legroom for rear seat passengers, further enhancing New C5 X’s class-leading comfort. Its tailgate, another distinctive feature of Citroën’s large cars, offers all the practicality of an estate car, with a wide opening and a low loading sill for easy, practical everyday use.

Further exterior highlights for new C5 X include Citroën’s new V-shaped light signature at the front and rear, which are standard across the range. Visible both day and night, this advanced system underlines C5 X’s unique body style. First seen on new C4 it allows other road users to immediately identify -new C5 X as a Citroën.

AN INVITATION TO TRAVEL IN ABSOLUTE COMFORT

Offering warmth, tranquillity and space, new C5 X’s interior gives occupants a real invitation to travel. Elegance, comfort, and a unique attention to detail combine with discreet technology to deliver a welcoming passenger compartment in the purest Citroën tradition.

At the heart of new C5 X’s appeal is the use of Citroën’s Advanced Comfort suspension system. A genuine innovation, it recreates the ‘magic carpet’ effect that was the trademark of some of the most iconic Citroën cars by deftly dealing with all road surface obstacles, such as potholes, kerbs and speed bumps.

On plug-in hybrid versions, new C5 X takes this comfort and control a step further with Citroën Advanced Comfort Active suspension. Offering a choice of three modes, the suspension control system enhances the effectiveness of the Progressive Hydraulic Cushions® by softening the suspension under certain conditions to create the sense that the car is ‘gliding’ over the road or sharpening the set-up for even greater control and precision when cornering.

New C5 X’s Advanced Comfort seats also set the standard for seating comfort. They are uniquely welcoming and provide true comfort thanks to special padding that works like a mattress topper. They also encourage dynamic and postural comfort through the use of a high-density layer and thickened structured foam, which combine to leave you feeling relaxed, even after the longest of journeys.

Space was one of Citroën’s main priorities when designing new C5 X. At the front, the comfortable seats and the uncluttered dashboard provide a vast and clear living space, while occupants in the rear benefit from a spacious layout that invites rest and relaxation, with exceptional legroom, comfortable width and generous headroom.

Roominess is further enhanced by the panoramic 360-degree glass house, including quarter windows that create a bright and airy atmosphere. In addition, a large opening glass sunroof allows light to flood in whenever required.

In keeping with Citroën’s personalisation philosophy, new C5 X offers distinctive interior environments that allow the interior to be tailored to the customer’s preferences. These finishes combine carefully chosen materials that exude warmth and quality with a real attention to detail in the workmanship.

To make journeys even more relaxing, particular attention has been paid to keeping the interior as quiet and calm as possible, with the acoustic laminated glass used for the front and rear windows providing exceptional insulation from outside noise.

Practicality has of course been considered down to the last detail in all areas of the design of new C5 X. For starters, the boot has a generous load volume of 545 litres, which stretches to a vast 1,640-litres with the rear seats folded. A wide boot opening, and a low loading make it easy to load and unload, while a flat floor and a luggage area free of awkward intrusions mean it’s easy to accommodate even the most bulky of loads.

Further exclusive features include a load cover that lifts out of the way when the boot is opened, while the tailgate itself is powered and has a useful hands-free function. Elsewhere, the rest of the interior is packed with cleverly designed storage spaces, which have been carefully designed to hold, store or conceal all your everyday items.

ADVANCED PLUG-IN HYBRID POWERTRAIN DELIVERS THE BEST OF BOTH WORLDS

New C5 X Plug-in Hybrid is a modern and high-tech electric mobility vehicle that offers comfort and versatility of use. The embodiment of Citroen’s ë-Comfort mobility, it keeps the driver and passengers perfectly insulated from the road and the outside world.

New C5 X’s advanced 225hp plug-in powertrain is ready for anything. Delivering the pleasure of silent start-up, operation and zero-emissions motoring at speeds of up to 84mph, it also offers an electric range of up 31 miles (WLTP) in zero-emissions electric mode, a distance that meets the majority of users’ daily needs.

It’s therefore possible to spend a whole week without using the internal combustion engine while making your usual journeys, recharging the vehicle as required when at home, at work or at a public charging point. When you need to travel further afield, such as for long weekends away or holidays, the economical and efficient petrol engine is able take over, meaning journeys can be completed without the need to recharge.

CUTTING EDGE TECHNOLOGY FOR WELL-BEING AND SERENITY ON THE ROAD

New C5 X utilises state-of-the-art technologies to make travel more relaxed, safer and even more fun, as well as innovating in a way that’s as spectacular as it is useful.

For example, the Extended Head Up Display features a large-scale, full colour, projection onto the windscreen, making it a first step towards augmented reality. An immersive technology that was shown in the 19_19 Concept, it provides a more serene and relaxed driving experience as drivers no longer need to take their eyes off the road to get the information they want, from the speedometer, navigation instruction and phone calls.

New C5 X also introduces Citroën’s most advanced infotainment interface, which has a particular focus on connectivity. Featuring a 12″ high-definition touch screen, four USB sockets and wireless smartphone charging, it can also be updated in real time via the Cloud and can Mirror Screen smartphone displays without the need to plug them in.

The design of its interface has been heavily influenced by the latest tablet technology, which means the settings, display preferences and widgets on the home screen can all be quickly and easily customised. This system also has a natural, efficient and easy-to-use voice recognition system, a digital personal assistant that understands what is said to it, answers questions and carries out commands.

New C5 X is also at the cutting edge of technology in the field of driving assistance systems, thanks to its use of various advanced devices installed all around the vehicle, including radar and numerous cameras and sensors.

With its Highway Driver Assist, new C5 X offers the best in semi-autonomous level 2 driving. By combining Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop & Go and Lane Keeping Assist, the driver no longer needs to manage speed or trajectory as the vehicle takes care of all these functions.

Other features that make driving easier and stress-free include long range Blind Spot Detection and Rear Cross Traffic Alert, which detects a danger when reversing. Also available is the Top 360 Vision Surround View Camera technology that makes manoeuvring easier by displaying an overview of the outside environment on the touchscreen. Proximity hands-free access and start is also available, automatically locking and unlocking the doors when the driver approaches or leaves the vehicle.

New Citroën C5 X, available with petrol and plug-in hybrid engines, will be on sale in the UK in late 2021.