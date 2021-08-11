New Citroën ë-SpaceTourer range announced for the UK, with entry-level model now attracting £2,500 Plug-In Car Grant (PICG).

New ‘Business Edition’ and ‘Flair’ trim levels replace existing ‘Business’ and ‘Feel’ versions.

Changes to lead-in version see MRR OTR price reduce by over £14,000 (before PICG), in line with Citroën UK’s ‘Fair Pricing’ pledge made in 2020.

Offering seating for up to nine people, Citroën ë-SpaceTourer delivers up to 143 miles of range from a single charge (WLTP).

With exceptionally low total cost of ownership (TCO), the new ë-SpaceTourer range is priced from just £31,995 (after £2,500 Government PICG deduction).

New Citroën ë-SpaceTourer range available to order now, with first deliveries anticipated from August.

Citroën UK has announced details of its new ë-SpaceTourer range. The far-reaching changes see the removal of the existing ‘Business’ and ‘Feel’ trim levels, replacing them with new ‘Business Edition’ and ‘Flair’ versions.

The introduction of the new ‘Business Edition’ trim means ë-SpaceTourer now complies with the new pricing threshold to benefit from the Government’s Plug-In Car Grant. It also means over £14,000 MRR OTR price difference between the outgoing ‘Business’ and new ‘Business Edition’ models (before PICG).

Including PICG, the MRR OTR pricing for the new ë-SpaceTourer range now starts from only £31,995 for the ‘Business Edition’, versus £48,615 for the outgoing ‘Business’ trim level – representing truly outstanding value for customers. This substantial price reduction forms part of Citroën UK’s on-going ‘Fair Pricing’ policy, which was announced as part of the ‘Citroën Advance UK’ plan in Q4 2020. This long-term and fundamental change to the UK business model has seen list prices right across the vehicle range reduce to new fair and transparent levels.

The new ë-SpaceTourer ‘Business Edition’ is capable of seating up to nine passengers, with three rows of three seats. ‘Business Edition’ trim boasts a dual front passenger bench with under seat storage, while the second and third rows feature a 1/3 – 2/3 split design and removable seats. The second row features Isofix anchorage points as standard.

In addition, the new lead-in ‘Business Edition’ also enjoys air conditioning, cruise control, Apple CarPlay™, Android Auto, a 7-inch touchscreen and a driver attention alert system.

The top of the range ‘Flair’ model boasts a wealth of additional standard specification, including 17-inch ‘Curve’ diamond-cut bi-tone alloy wheels, body-colour exterior door handles and a panoramic glass roof. Inside, the ‘Flair’ version comes with eight seats, upholstered in Claudia Mistral leather, with driver and front passenger seats featuring heating and massage functions. All models also feature Citroën Connect Nav with real time traffic alerts, as well as Citroën Connect Box that alerts assistance or emergency services in the event of an incident or accident. The ‘Flair’ trim also features a programmable cruise control system with speed limiter, a head-up display and blind spot monitoring for enhanced safety.

New 100% electric Citroën ë-SpaceTourer is powered by a 50kWh battery, connected to a 100kW (136hp) electric motor. Under WLTP testing, new ë-SpaceTourer has a range of up to 143 miles on a single charge, meeting the needs of many business and family users alike.

Supporting up to 100kW rapid charging, an 80% re-charge will take just 30 minutes. A full charge from a 7.4kW domestic Wallbox takes seven hours and 30 minutes. For total peace of mind, the Lithium-ion battery pack in Citroën ë-SpaceTourer benefits from an eight-year/100,000 mile warranty for up to 70% of battery capacity.

The new ‘Business Edition’ and ‘Flair’ trim levels are available in the Medium (M) body style, at 4,959mm in length.

Eurig Druce, Managing Director of Citroën UK, commented: “As part of Citroën’s Fair Pricing policy, we’ve updated the ë-SpaceTourer model range so it continues to represent excellent value for our customers. With the new Business Edition trim level, ë-SpaceTourer is now eligible for the Government’s amended Plug-in Car Grant, following changes to the programme made earlier this year. With low Benefit-in-Kind rates and TCO, class-leading practicality and technologies, the new ë-SpaceTourer is now an ideal option for many more private and business customers.”

New ë -SpaceTourer pricing & trim levels

Trim Level Engine BIK% P11D Value MRRP OTR MRRP OTR incl. PICG Business Edition Electric 50kWh 136 1 £34,440 £34,495 £31,995 Flair Electric 50kWh 136 1 £47,540 £47,595 £47,595

For more information about the Citroën ë-SpaceTourer MPV, please click on the following link