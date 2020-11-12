Newly launched ‘Citroën Store’ offers a complete end-to-end, seamless and simple purchase experience despite showroom closures in parts of the UK

Citroën UK customers can research, buy and even arrange home delivery*, of a new Citroën passenger car, all from the comfort of their own home

Citroën retailers remain operational with sales teams operating remotely*

‘Virtual Showroom’ service also available, allowing customers to engage in live product walk-around presentations and Q&A’s without having to leave their house

Aftersales remains open** and our teams will continue to support with vehicle servicing, repairs and MOTs, prioritising vehicles of our emergency services and key workers

Citroën UK continues to offer free Roadside Assistance to all NHS staff for the duration of the COVID-19 pandemic.

During these challenging times Citroën UK is proud to be able to offer customers a complete end-to-end online car buying service without having to leave their home. At the same time, Citroën retailers remain operational with sales teams operating remotely and ‘click and collect’* services available to customers.

Citroën Store, which launched earlier this year, in partnership with PSA Finance, offers customers the opportunity to complete their entire purchase, exclusively and simply, from the comfort of their own home – from browsing the website and using the car configurator, to personalising their finance options, valuing their part exchange, selecting their preferred retailer, placing an order online and arranging either ‘click and collect’ or home delivery*.

The entire process can be completed in 20-30 minutes through the dedicated web portal, with experts on hand via phone, email and live chat to help guide customers through the process. What’s more, potential customers are able to enjoy key models at exclusively lower Citroën Store prices. All vehicles sold through Citroën Store are financed through Personal Contract Purchase (PCP)^.

Citroën Store features the full current passenger car range, with models including the C1 city car and New C3, all the way up to the brand’s larger models including the multi-award winning Berlingo MPV and New C5 Aircross SUV Hybrid.

To find out more about buying online with Citroën, please visit: https://store.citroen.co.uk/

To make a customer’s online purchase experience even more informed a ‘Virtual Showroom’ service is also available for the brands most popular models, New C3, C3 Aircross Compact SUV and C5 Aircross SUV. Buyers can book live walk-around tours of the vehicles via the web portal, during which an expert Product Presenter will use the latest video technology to introduce the vehicle and answer any questions over a secure video link. The vehicles are displayed in a bespoke showroom viewing area fitted with high-definition cameras. Available seven days per week between the hours of 12:00pm – 8:00pm, the service allows customer to engage with presenters immediately (where available) or schedule a product presentation at a time and date to suit the customer’s needs.

To find out more about the Citroën Virtual Showroom, please visit: https://www.citroen.co.uk/virtual-showroom

In light of the COVID-19 crisis, strict processes are followed at the Virtual Showroom to protect staff, and all home deliveries and click and collect services will be conducted while observing safe hygiene and social distancing guidelines, with personal protective equipment provided to drivers carrying out home delivery services. Customers who wish to visit a retailer in person will experience the same care and attention to safety guidelines from dealership staff. Retailer showrooms remain closed in England and Wales until 2nd December 2020 and 9th November respectively. Showrooms remain open in Northern Ireland and Scotland (in line with local restrictions).

For existing customers, Citroën UK is able to offer support to with service operations at our retailers remaining open** to keep the UK mobile for essential journeys during these unprecedented times. Customers are able to book service appointments both online and over the phone with their local retailer. For the foreseeable future our retailers will prioritise the vehicles of key workers. We thank our customers for their patience and understanding at this difficult time.

The below table summarises the services available country by country:

AFTERSALES WORKSHOPS NEW VEHICLE SHOWROOMS NEW VEHICLE CLICK & COLLECT NEW VEHICLE HOME DELIVERY ENGLAND Open for maintenance & MOT from 5th Nov – 2nd Dec Closed from 5th Nov – 2nd Dec Available Available WALES Open for maintenance & MOT from 23rd Oct – 9th Nov Closed from 23rd Oct – 9th Nov Unavailable from 23rd Oct – 9th Nov Available SCOTLAND Open Open Available Available NORTHERN IRELAND Open Open Available Available

Citroën UK is also pleased to confirm the continuation of the Roadside Assistance program to all NHS workers who currently drive a Citroën vehicle, with no restrictions on age, mileage or whether the vehicle has previously been serviced outside of the Citroën network.

If the vehicle is immobilised on the road or at home, Roadside Assistance will be sent out to get it back on the road. If the vehicle is unable to be mobilised at the roadside, a suitable recovery will be arranged for the vehicle to be taken to the nearest Citroën Authorised Repairer or Independent Motor Trader of the driver’s choice, up to a distance of 10 miles. To allow the continuation of the customer’s journey, a taxi will be offered for the driver and passenger(s) to continue their journey to a single destination up to 20 miles.

In addition to the extension of the Roadside Assistance programme, goodwill payments have been increased to support NHS workers with a Citroën vehicle that is no longer within manufacturer’s warranty.

To make use of Citroën UK’s Roadside Assistance, all NHS staff need do is call the following number:

Citroën Roadside Assistance – 0800 197 204

Eurig Druce, Citroën UK’s Managing Director, said: “At Citroen, our services and products are inspired by our customers. During the increased pressures of the COVID-19 crisis, we continue to be there for all of our customers to support them in continuing as best as possible their essential daily activities”

*Click and Collect and home delivery services available in England, Northern Ireland and Scotland (in line with current legislation). Click and Collect is currently unavailable in Wales, with home delivery available to Key Workers only due to local restrictions in place until 9th November 2020.

**Citroën Retailer service operations continue to operate in England, Northern Ireland and Scotland (in line with current legislation). In Wales, selected Citroën Retailers remain open to carry out essential repairs due to local restrictions in place until 9th November 2020.

^Personal Contract Purchase. Terms, eligibility criteria and return conditions apply, 18+. PSA Finance UK Ltd RH1 1QA