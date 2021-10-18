Citroën UK has updated New ë-C4 and New C4 for 2022, with revisions to specification and real world range on the all-electric model, effective from October 2021 production.

New ë-C4 Electric receives improvements to driving efficiency, enhancing real world range in various driving conditions. WLTP certified range remains up to 217 miles.

Changes to specification, alloy wheel design and body colours also form part of the 2022 updates.

Since launching in the UK, New ë-C4 Electric has accounted for over a fifth of total New C4 orders.

Due to the success of upper trim levels, most notably range-topping ‘Shine Plus’ versions, a small number of derivatives lower down the range have moved to stock only availability.

Since launch, New ë-C4 Electric has accounted for over a fifth of all New C4 orders, showcasing the growing popularity of electric vehicles in the UK. This shift also highlights the adaptable nature of the Citroën electrification strategy, whereby a customer can choose the style of Citroën that best suits their requirements, and then decide whether to specify an internal combustion engine (ICE) or an electrified powertrain.

Further changes see the introduction of the innovative Citroën Smart Pad Support™ to the entry-level ‘Sense’ trim, ensuring that all customers can enjoy this feature as standard right across the range. Included with the support is a universal electronic tablet holder, designed to hold a variety of tablet computers. For optimum safety, the tablet holder also includes a screen filter that ensures the picture on the screen is not visible to the driver at any time. For added peace-of-mind, the passenger airbag in New C4 and New ë-C4 Electric has been designed to deploy over the top of the Citroën Smart Pad Support™ in the event of an accident.

All models in the New C4 range will see changes to their alloy wheels, with lower-level ‘Sense’ and ‘Sense Plus’ versions moving to a light grey painted finish. Upper ‘Shine’ and ‘Shine Plus’ models now come with 18-inch ‘Aeroblade’ alloy wheels featuring a bi-tone diamond cut finish with clear varnish, which replace the previous dark tinted design.

The ‘Obsidian Black’ metallic body colour is removed from the range and replaced with rich ‘Perla Nera Black’.

In order to best prioritise the demands of customers, New C4’s model line-up receives an update for 2022. Since launch, New C4 has sold a rich mix of upper trim levels, with over 70% of sales being towards the top of the range. In light of this, two lower mix versions have moved to a stock only position – namely New C4 ‘Sense Plus’ BlueHDi 130 EAT8 automatic and New C4 ‘Shine’ PureTech 155 EAT8 automatic. Both of these engines will remain available in the popular and range-topping ‘Shine Plus’ trim.

NEW CITROËN C4 RANGE & PRICING

TRIM VERSION CO 2 g/km Total MRRP OTR MRRP Sense PureTech 100 S&S 6-speed manual 122 £20,320.00 £21,310.00 BlueHDi 110 S&S 6-speed manual 114 £22,070.00 £23,060.00 Sense Plus PureTech 130 S&S 6-speed manual 123 £22,270.00 £23,260.00 PureTech 130 S&S EAT8 8-speed auto 131 £23,630.00 £24,660.00 BlueHDi 110 S&S 6-speed manual 114 £23,120.00 £24,110.00 Shine PureTech 130 S&S 6-speed manual 121 £23,270.00 £24,260.00 PureTech 130 S&S EAT8 8-speed auto 130 £24,670.00 £25,660.00 BlueHDi 110 S&S 6-speed manual 113 £24,120.00 £25,110.00 BlueHDi 130 S&S EAT8 8-speed auto 120 £26,320.00 £27,310.00 Shine Plus PureTech 130 S&S EAT8 8-speed auto 131 £25,830.00 £26,860.00 PureTech 155 S&S EAT8 8-speed auto 135 £26,830.00 £27,860.00 BlueHDi 130 S&S EAT8 8-speed auto 121 £27,520.00 £28,510.00



NEW CITROËN Ë-C4 ELECTRIC RANGE & PRICING

TRIM VERSION CO 2 g/km Total MRRP OTR MRRP (including PICG)* Sense Plus 100kW EV with 50kWh battery 0 £32,585.00 £30,895.00 Shine 100kW EV with 50kWh battery 0 £33,535.00 £31,845.00 Shine Plus 100kW EV with 50kWh battery 0 £34,185.00 £32,495.00

* Includes £2,500 Government Plug-in Car Grant

