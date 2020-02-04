Cleveland Bridge UK Ltd has struck gold at the national finals of a major manufacturing awards programme organised by Make UK, the manufacturers’ organisation.

The Darlington-based company collected the national Health & Safety Award at Make UK’s annual awards ceremony held in Canary Wharf in London, which was presented by Make UK Chair and former HSE Chair Dame Elizabeth Hackitt.

The awards recognise excellence among manufacturing companies, with judges commenting that Cleveland Bridge UK had set clear goals for health & safety with its behavioural safety improvements being embedded across the company.

Cleveland Bridge UK instigated a comprehensive programme of change with the launch of its Behavioural Safety Charter putting every single one of its 250 staff through a bespoke five-month external health & safety programme designed to ensure everyone took responsibility for their own health & safety as well as others.

Chris Droogan, Managing Director of Cleveland Bridge UK, said: “We are incredibly proud to have our commitment to the health, safety and wellbeing of our workforce endorsed by such as prestigious organisation as Make UK at its national awards.

“Through our recently launched Behavioural Safety Charter our employees are embracing safety and wellbeing as an integral part of their behaviour, which is having a tremendous impact on our business and the partners we work with.”

Claire Almond, Director, Business Development EMEA at Hulft, the sponsor of the dinner said. “Britain is one of the world’s biggest manufacturing nations, and it is a great privilege to be working with MAKE UK to help support and champion UK manufacturing.

“The sector is facing significant change, as a result of what is being referred to as the 4th industrial revolution, and it is important that businesses are given the right opportunities to properly position themselves for the future. We are looking forward to getting out to meet MAKE UK’s members and being part of such an important and credible awards programme.”