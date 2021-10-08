An exciting show about climate change created by North East school children, will be shown at the United Nations annual climate conference, COP26, in November. The show, produced and performed by Byker-based theatre company Cap-a-Pie in conjunction with Newcastle University’s School of Engineering, was part funded by the Newcastle Culture Investment Fund at the Community Foundation Tyne & Wear and Northumberland.

Hundreds of primary school children from across the North of England worked with Newcastle University climate scientists and engineers and Cap-a-Pie to create a show about one of the biggest challenges of our time. Climate Change Catastrophe! is about what children think about climate change – their hopes, fears and ideas for the future.

Jo Cundall, Senior Advisor, Culture at the Community Foundation said:

“The Community Foundation were delighted to help fund Cap-a-Pie to produce a theatre piece on such a pertinent and vital topic. By engaging with young people, Cap-a-Pie have captured the voice of those that will be most directly impacted by climate change. The fact it has been chosen to be shown at COP26, demonstrates what an important message it delivers.”

Climate Change Catastrophe! offers inspiring perspectives on climate change from primary school children and is performed by professional actors for an audience of all ages. Cap-a-Pie worked with hundreds of school children – in classrooms before the pandemic, and remotely during lockdown, supporting teachers to deliver homeschooling and creative activities.

Given the ever-changing circumstances surrounding Covid-19, Katy Vaden, Producer at Cap-a-Pie, was grateful for the flexibility of the grant:

“Thank you to the Community Foundation for supporting the development of the show, and for sticking with us as we’ve had to adapt our plans through Covid. We’re so pleased we’ve got this amazing opportunity to share the ideas and concerns of our local young people at this international event”.

Climate Change Catastrophe! will be screened in the Green Zone at COP26 at 12.30pm on 12 November. Events will be live streamed on the COP26 YouTube channel. The show is also available to watch as a free six-part online series from 1-21 November 2021, with an accompanying education pack and creative activities: www.cap-a-pie.co.uk/climate-change-catastrophe/