Clipper Automotive to showcase its strategy to save and fully electrify 10,000 iconic London TX4 taxis at MOVE 2023

Clipper Automotive has developed a cost-effective, highly sustainable conversion system to switch diesel-engined London TX4 taxis to 100% electric power

Innovative technology behind the conversion to be showcased at MOVE 2023, taking place at London’s ExCel from the 21 st -22 nd June

Conversion has the potential to keep 6,000 TX4 taxis on the road when the extended London ULEZ zone comes into force later this year

Clipper Automotive, the start-up electric vehicle company, will be showing visitors to MOVE 2023 how it can save up to 10,000 London TX4 taxis from the scrapheap with its fully electric conversion.

As part of its attendance during the sustainable urban mobility-focused event, which takes place at London’s ExCel from the 21st-22nd June, Clipper Automotive will provide an insight into the significant environmental and financial benefits of its 100% electric London TX4 taxi conversion, which is already approved for licensing by Oxford, Birmingham and Edinburgh City Councils.

Currently going through the TfL licensing process, the electric conversion provides a lifeline to keep 6,000 London-based TX4 cabs on the road when the extended ULEZ comes into force later this year.

The all-electric Clipper Cab presents a win-win solution to the problem, not only saving cabs from the scrapyard and contributing to cleaner air in the capital, but also boosting sustainable urban mobility and lowering operating costs for hard-working taxi drivers. Across the UK, there are a further 4,000 TX4 cabs that can be converted to keep working in the growing number of low emission zones.

The Clipper Cab is the first vehicle to be offered by Clipper Automotive, with the business planning to apply its technology to other vehicle types in due course. To help it launch its first fleet of converted cabs, the company currently has a funding round open in partnership with Centrus.

The innovative conversion sees the TX4’s factory diesel engine replaced with a pure-electric drivetrain, utilising Clipper’s own bespoke driveshaft, battery boxes and integrated control units. The batteries and electric motors are second-life units, sourced from the original and well-proven Nissan LEAF. This keeps the cost manageable and further reduces manufacturing emissions, while still providing a level of performance and range that are more than a match for a London cab’s requirements.

All the original benefits of the TX4 remain too, including the tight turning circle, strong spares availability, and the popularity with customers.

Dr Alex Howard, founder of Clipper Automotive, said: “We are delighted to be at MOVE 2023, the event being exceptionally relevant for us given what we are striving to achieve, both in terms of its focus and its central London location. We have an excellent solution that has the potential to significantly reduce air and noise pollution in the capital while saving a national icon, and we are looking forward to outlining our vision with an audience that shares our passion for innovation and sustainability.”

Clipper Automotive will be on stand S16A in the Start-up Village area. MOVE 2023 takes place at London’s ExCel exhibition centre from 21st-22nd June. This year’s event is expected to be the biggest yet, with 6,000 tickets already sold, and more than 700 speakers and 650 exhibitors.

For more information on Clipper Automotive and its pure-electric TX4 Taxi conversion, please visit: Clipper Automotive

