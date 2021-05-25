Cloud solutions and managed services provider Synergi has made a series of key appointments aimed at supporting its growth plans, as it meets demand for modern cloud based technologies that underpin home and office flexible working models.

With seven new recruits already in place across managed services, marketing and finance, customer support, consultancy and technical teams, Synergi’s plans to create a further 10 new roles before the end of the year will see the business cement its position as the leading cloud solutions provider in the North.

Headquartered at Metro Riverside Park in Gateshead, and with a presence in Scotland, Leeds and London, Synergi works with organisations across the UK, helping them to migrate from traditional IT systems to flexible cloud technologies which improve efficiency and control costs.

New marketing manager Katy Bernstein’s new role will involve delivering a marketing strategy to spearhead growth in a marketplace where organisations in all sectors are looking to seize the competitive advantages that cloud services offer. Joining from another regional technology firm, Katy brings with her a decade of experience in integrated marketing in the business-to-business field.

Steve Holt joins as a customer success manager, and his role will see him support the sales team and help clients experience a smooth transition to onboarding, using his background in technical consultancy, implementation and support.

Other new appointments include Alex Noddings, junior developer; Heidi Joynson, marketing executive; Jen Young, accounts; Lee Richardson, managed services consultant; and Matthew Harding, test engineer.

Synergi CEO Peter Joynson said the new recruits will help the business to meet demand from new and existing clients: “We have had an incredibly busy 12 months helping clients to adapt to new ways of working, strengthening their security and improving their processes to support remote working.

“Our latest team members will add depth and value to our already strong team, and support both our clients and our expansion plans. This growth supports our client acquisition strategy having onboarded over 25 new clients throughout 2020 and is continuing into 2021.

“Meeting our targets and continuing our year on year growth trajectory means attracting the right calibre of people and we have another set of new starters joining us shortly, taking up fantastic career choices and benefits including flexible working and unlimited holiday benefits, alongside industry leading training and certification.

“Our long term aim is to be the most modern and innovative choice for cloud solutions and managed services and the first class team we have in place will play a key part in helping us to achieve that.”