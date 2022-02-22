A recently opened clubhouse bar in Hartlepool has become a community hub for people of all ages.

The impressive Pavilion Bar at Grayfields has been created from a completely empty upstairs unit following significant financial backing from sponsors Igomove, the locally based estate agents, and fundraising from grassroots football club FC Hartlepool.

Now the home of FC Hartlepool has a fully functional sports bar complete with pool table, darts board and sport on TV in modern surroundings.

As well as regular karaoke and open mic nights through Creative Minds, the Pavilion Bar hosts the pool league, darts league, fun, games and craft activities for smaller children.

Bar manager Anthony Jones has even placed dog treats at the end of the bar for those walkers looking for a break with a coffee, pint or even a bacon sandwich.

FC Hartlepool’s club secretary Chris Murray said: “It is open seven days a week, where parents and kids come along to a venue they feel at home.

“Not only is it open to the community, but this is also our players’ training base so they can nip in after training or parents can have tea and coffee while they wait for the session to finish.

“It has become somewhere everyone ranging from our Little Kickers aged three up to our Over-40s players and Sunday League lads come in to watch live sport, relax or just to get warm!”

The Pavilion Bar is also available for room hire for private functions and FC Hartlepool is thankful for the support from Igomove’s managing director Mark Flint for helping to make it happen.

Chris said: “Since taking over the Grayfields lease from the council we wanted to utilise this clubhouse because it will generate the funds to keep the site afloat long term. An issue was how to turn an empty upstairs room into what it is now.

“We had a shortfall from our own fundraising and Igomove stepped in to provide us with the funds to kit the place out.

“We have known Mark Flint for a number of years because of his connections with the club. He has always been supportive with his businesses and he has pushed this venture forward.”

Igomove’s branding is on the entrance and as part of the agreement there is an advertising board around the main Grayfields enclosure pitch as well as beer mats on the tables.

Mark, a coach with FC Hartlepool, said: “It’s fantastic to see what FC Hartlepool have done with that old space to make it into a Pavilion Bar to be proud of.

“As a company, Igomove believes in supporting the community, particularly grassroots sport and football, and we are pleased to hear that it has already proven to be a success in the short space of time that it has been open for business. Long may that continue.”

Igomove has Hartlepool roots and has expanded into Teesside and County Durham since its creation in 2019.

The hybrid estate agency is looking to expand into Sunderland, Middlesbrough and Darlington, so is looking for experienced people within the industry who are looking to branch out on their own to take that next step.

