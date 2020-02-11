Property development company, Tyneside Group is celebrating after receiving a commendation in the prestigious Lord Mayor’s Design Awards for its historic Picton Manor project.

Located on Ellison Place in Newcastle city centre, the development comprises of 11 residential flats and three office units – including Tyneside Group’s Headquarters.

The building, which sold in 2018 for £5.11m, included a major 5 storey extension and extensive structural work – transforming a pair of Georgian Terraces into a modern residential and commercial space while carefully safeguarding its period features.

Robbie Kalbraier, Managing Director of Tyneside Group received the commendation in the Small-Scale Development category at the ceremony at The Mansion House in Jesmond. The awards run every two years and celebrate the very best regional architecture and environmental design.

Robbie commented: “We were delighted to achieve a commendation for our work on Picton Manor. It’s such an honour to be recognised along with other prestigious projects which are helping to shape modern-day Newcastle.

“The area has seen a lot of change and we were privileged to give this spectacular building a new lease of life, restoring it for many future generations to enjoy.”

Among the award winners is Northumbria University’s Computer and Information Sciences Building – a £7m development which was crowned Newcastle best new building. The site is also located on Ellison Place in Newcastle.

Robbie added: “I was thrilled to see our Ellison Place neighbour – Northumbria University’s Computer and Information Sciences Building win the best new building award.

“To have two celebrated properties on the same street is so rare – it just goes to show the innovation and care taken in the region when it comes to the built environment.”

The project was delivered by the group’s construction arm, Tyneside Developments with the support of a number of local businesses including MawsonKerr, James Christopher Consulting, Thornton Firkin, Johnson Tucker and The Way Forward North East Limited.