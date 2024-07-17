North Tyneside Business Awards 2024

The North Tyneside Business Forum is thrilled to announce that applications for the prestigious North Tyneside Business Awards are now open. Celebrating its 27th year, these awards recognise the outstanding contributions made by local businesses to the economy, highlighting North Tyneside as a thriving hub of business prosperity.

Now in its 27th year, the North Tyneside Business Awards are once again organised by the North Tyneside Business Forum, and will take place on Thursday, 14th November at the Village Hotel, Cobalt Park, North Tyneside.

Chair of the Forum, Michael James said: “This is a huge night for local businesses to show everyone what they do and how they do it. As Chair, I am very proud of the way we do business in North Tyneside and these awards highlight the excellence we have in the Borough.”

Applicants can enter any of five categories, and all category winners are automatically entered for the overall North Tyneside Business of the Year Award. Category winners receive a certificate, prize, and trophy as well as substantial recognition and publicity.

The categories are:

Technology Innovation –Celebrating businesses that embrace digital technologies and drive innovation in their industries.

–Celebrating businesses that embrace digital technologies and drive innovation in their industries. Action on Climate Change – Honouring businesses that prioritise sustainability and take action to combat climate change.

– Honouring businesses that prioritise sustainability and take action to combat climate change. New Business – A business that has made an impactful start since January 2023.

– A business that has made an impactful start since January 2023. Heart of the Business – nominated by the business commending a member of staff who has proven to be a real asset to the business.

– nominated by the business commending a member of staff who has proven to be a real asset to the business. Retail and Service Provider – Recognising outstanding businesses in the service and retail sector that excel in delivering exceptional customer experience.

In addition to the five categories, the public will nominate and vote for the Heart of the Community Award which recognises the way that businesses support their local community. Previous winners have supported local initiatives and causes, employed local people, provided excellent customer service, and basically went the extra mile to be at the heart of their local community.

Each of the categories are sponsored by a local organisation as Michael James explains:

“We sincerely thank our sponsors for their unwavering support of local businesses and innovation. Their commitment to fostering growth and excellence within the North Tyneside community is highly commendable. This year’s headline sponsors are The Banks Group, Action on Climate Change, Collingwood Learners, and supported by The Business Factory. We also have event sponsorship from Insulcon Technical, Crossling, Buston & Maughan, and NE Display Ltd. We are grateful to each and every one of them.”

The awards are in partnership with North Tyneside Council and will be hosted by BBC Radio Newcastle presenter Anna Foster.

Applications are being accepted online at www.northtynesidebusinessawards.co.uk and the nomination process is also open for the popular Heart of the Community Award and nominations can be made here https://northtynesidebusinessawards.co.uk/nominate/

The closing date for all categories is midnight 6th September 2024.

The North Tyneside Business Forum is run by a management group made up of members from various industry sectors in the Borough and gives support in the form of networking, events and signposting for growth and development. Membership is free and open to any business of any size with a trading address within North Tyneside. The Business Forum is supported by, but not run by North Tyneside Council.

The Forum is FREE to join and is for any business with a trading address in North Tyneside.

E: business.forum@northtyneside.gov.uk www.northtynesidebusinessforum.org.uk

T:0191 643 6000