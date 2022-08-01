Construction has started on a residential development overlooking the Ouseburn Valley and River Tyne, Newcastle.

The Ropes is an exclusive development comprising seven design-led, four-storey townhouses in the heart of a growing urban community. Each house features three bedrooms along with a studio that can be utilised as a fourth bedroom.

Regional developer Modo Bloc has appointed Tyneside Developments as the main contractor onsite. The terraced townhouses on St Lawrence Road have been designed by a professional team from award-winning architects Edwards Architecture along with engineering specialist JC Consulting.

The project represents the growing relationship between Robbie Kalbraier of Tyneside Developments and George Jenkins at Modo Bloc. This is the first significant project together, with more planned in the future.

The unique, contemporary homes have been designed with an emphasis on light, space and the striking views along the River Tyne. Properties each feature two balconies.

As well as the use of modern materials, the properties are being built using modern methods of construction that include the use of Structural Insulated Panels (SIPs), a more sustainable approach to construction.

George Jenkins, MD of Modo Bloc, explained: “The Ropes will set a new standard in residential property in an area undergoing intense regeneration. It will pave the way for future design-led developments as the Ouseburn becomes one of Newcastle’s most desirable places to live.”

Over the last two to three years, Modo Bloc has pipelined over £60m worth of developments. More recently the company has grown its workload through larger residential conversions along with building new homes and commercial developments.

George said: “We have ambitious plans to build more design-led homes and develop more land for both residential and commercial use with exceptional craftsmanship at the forefront. We’re always looking at interesting investment and development options in North East communities and beyond.”

Construction of The Ropes, a £4m development, is due to be completed by the summer of 2023.

It is expected The Ropes will be sold off-plan to homeowners and investors looking to buy a uniquely designed home in an attractive, historic location on the banks of the Tyne. The properties are coming to market via Michael Mortimer at Newcastle estate agent Hive Estates – who is already taking registrations of interest.