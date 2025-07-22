Corporate events demand more than just good content – they need great food too. Whether you’re hosting a workshop, board meeting, or client presentation, the right corporate event catering service can elevate the entire experience. However, poor catering can also have a terribly negative impact. So who truly delivers when it comes to business catering?

We spoke to the top rated corporate catering company, South Catering, who continue to set the benchmark for excellence in corporate catering, about what to look out for when picking an events caterer or corporate catering company.

Corporate Catering Experts

South Catering are known for their prompt service and high-quality food, and have carved out a strong reputation in the North of England business community. But what does South Catering believe business event organisers should look out for?

Check reviews and recent experiences:

South Catering advise considering the following:

Hygiene-focused packaging : Do they offer high hygiene standards, such as individually wrapped meals to reduce mess and offer safe, professional presentation.

: Do they offer high hygiene standards, such as individually wrapped meals to reduce mess and offer safe, professional presentation. Punctual delivery : Dependable timing makes planning smoother for busy organisers. Check reviews for recent experiences. You can’t afford to leave your guests waiting.

: Dependable timing makes planning smoother for busy organisers. Check reviews for recent experiences. You can’t afford to leave your guests waiting. Inclusive menus : Are there options available for all dietary needs—vegan, gluten-free, halal, and more.

: Are there options available for all dietary needs—vegan, gluten-free, halal, and more. Locally sourced produce : Supporting North West suppliers with every order is something all business should be striving to do.

: Supporting North West suppliers with every order is something all business should be striving to do. Convenient ordering: Does the company have an easy-to-use online platform and clearly labelled food packaging for seamless service.

How to Choose a Corporate Caterer

Not all caterers are suited for business events. Here’s what South Catering advise to look for when selecting the right partner:

Proven experience with corporate clients – A professional setup matters when you’re hosting clients or team leaders.

– A professional setup matters when you’re hosting clients or team leaders. Menu flexibility – A wide selection of customisable items helps meet everyone’s preferences.

– A wide selection of customisable items helps meet everyone’s preferences. Attractive presentation – Food that looks good builds a positive impression.

– Food that looks good builds a positive impression. Simple logistics – Transparent pricing, quick responses, and digital ordering make everything easier.

You should pick an event catering company that delivers on all these fronts. South Catering certainly does, making them a go-to caterer for marketing agencies, law firms, universities, healthcare providers and beyond. If you’re wondering who truly delivers when it comes to corporate event catering in Manchester, obviously South Catering stands out for all the right reasons. With a focus on quality, convenience, and professionalism, they’re built around what modern offices and teams actually need. So whether you’re organising a training session or a large-scale business gathering, South Catering ensures your event is memorable for all the right reasons – especially the food. As a thank you for providing these top tips for corporate event organisers, we’ve included some FAQs about South Catering below:

Frequently Asked Questions

Does South Catering deliver outside Manchester?

Yes. South Catering offers delivery across Greater Manchester and surrounding areas like Salford, Stockport, Bolton, and parts of Cheshire.

Do they offer hot food options?

While the focus is on cold items like salads, wraps, and sandwich platters, warm choices such as hot pastries, soups and toasties are also available for morning meetings and seasonal events.

Are vegetarian and vegan meals included?

Absolutely. The menu includes clearly marked vegetarian, vegan, gluten-free and dairy-free options to suit all dietary requirements.

How early do I need to book?

For larger functions, it’s best to book at least 48–72 hours in advance. For smaller, regular office lunches, same-day delivery may be available depending on location and timing.

Featured Photo by Thiago Patrevita