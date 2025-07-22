  • Tue. Jul 22nd, 2025

Sneak Energy Gummies Redefine the Caffeine Category

Jul 22, 2025

Big on flavour, built for energy – Sneak has launched its boldest product yet: Energy Gummies that deliver on taste and performance, with 100mg of natural caffeine per serving.

UK-based functional energy brand Sneak is shaking up the energy space once again with its latest innovation: Sneak Energy Gummies. With 100mg of natural caffeine per serving, zero sugar, and two seriously punchy flavours, these vegan gummies are designed to deliver a full-flavour energy hit.

Available now in Berry and Orange flavours, each gummy pack contains six servings, with each portion delivering 100mg of natural caffeine and a blend of 9 vitamins and minerals. Designed for modern consumers who want convenient, on-the-go energy without the fuss of powders or drinks, the gummies are zero-sugar, vegan, and plant-powered.

Source: Sneak

The launch marks Sneak’s continued evolution in the functional energy space, following their success in gaming, creator, and fitness communities. As demand grows for caffeine alternatives that blend functionality with better-for-you formulations, the gummies offer an entirely new way to stay energised throughout the day.

Tim Donald, Creative Director at Sneak reveals: “Sneak fans love the fact that they can tailor our products to how they want them – mixing and matching flavours, changing the strength of the serving for example. Our new gummies are the perfect way for you to get a little extra boost when you need it.”

“They taste amazing, but also give you the functional benefits of caffeine and a blend of 9 vitamins and minerals. Perfect for on the go, at work, or just a little top up to your daily Sneak.”

PRODUCT DETAILS:

  • 100mg natural caffeine per serving

  • 9 essential vitamins & minerals

  • Plant-powered and vegan-friendly

  • Zero sugar

  • Six servings per pack

  • Flavours: Berry and Orange

  • RRP: £12 per pack

