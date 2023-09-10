COULD YOU BE ‘JOHN’ OR ‘MICHAEL’ IN PETER PAN?

PERFORM WITH AN AMAZING ALL-STAR CAST INCLUDING NORTH EAST COMEDIANS CHARLIE RICHMOND AND LEWIS DENNY IN THIS YEAR’S PANTO AT TYNE THEATRE & OPERA HOUSE………….

The search is now on to find talented local child actors to play the roles of John and Michael Darling in this year’s magical family pantomime Peter Pan at Tyne Theatre & Opera House this Christmas.

Panto producers Enchanted Entertainment are on the lookout for male child actors aged 8-13 who live in the North East to star alongside an all-star cast, including Tyne Theatre comedy favourite Charlie Richmond, who is playing Mr Smee, and Karen The Mam’s Lewis Denny, who is back again as Dame in this year’s production.

Male child actors aged 8-13 need to attend the auditions taking place on Sunday 17th September from 10am at Tyne Theatre & Opera House with no pre-registration necessary. Hopefuls will be given some acting sections from the script of Peter Pan to perform in front of the pantomime’s creative team. The successful candidates must also be available for rehearsals on Sundays throughout November and December as well as from 8th December 2023 – 7th January 2024 for the actual pantomime performances.

Producer Guy Pascall said:

“Peter Pan is going to be an amazing Christmas production and what a brilliant opportunity for local male child actors to perform in the pantomime alongside a stellar professional cast. The panto will also include some fantastic flying sequences, which of course, John and Michael Darling will be a part of as they fly off to Neverland.“

Enchanted Entertainment will be bringing 54 spellbinding performances of Peter Pan to Tyne Theatre & Opera House from 8th December 2023 – 7th January 2024. The pantomime will feature an awesome live band and be packed with a host of top TV stars as well as the return of hilarious panto comic Charlie Richmond as Mr Smee and ‘back by popular demand!’ Karen The Mam’s Lewis Denny as Dame.

Enchanted Entertainment are assembling an incredible cast and planning some spectacular pantomime magic to ensure Peter Pan will be a dazzling family Christmas show with plenty of audience participation, stunning sets and costumes, and jokes galore for all the family!

Tickets are on sale now and already selling fast, to book call the Tyne Theatre & Opera House box office on 0844 249 1000 or book online at www.tynetheatreandoperahouse.uk.

