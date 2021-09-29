taff at a County Durham PR agency are celebrating after being named in a list of the top 50 firms across the whole of the North.

Harvey & Hugo, which is based in Darlington and works with clients across the country, has made it into the Prolific North Top 50 PR Agencies – the only County Durham firm to do so.

Managing director Charlotte Nichols said: “It’s such an honour to be named in the top 50 by such a well-respected organisation, especially as we’re one of only three North East firms on the list.

“Despite the pandemic, we’ve pulled together and worked hard, so it’s very rewarding for the whole team to see that effort rewarded – I’m so proud.

“Throughout the past 18 months, we’ve been constantly innovating and coming up with new ways to help clients, such as our e-commerce Pay-as-Hugo site, so it’s wonderful to be recognised.”

Harvey & Hugo creates lovable and memorable brands through its mix of PR, content marketing and social media services, and offers three ways of working – traditional retained contracts, flexible, fixed-fee services and its training school, Hugoversity.

Its Pay-as-Hugo service was revamped and relaunched earlier this year, offering a range of contract-free services, all of which can be ordered and paid for through its dedicated e-commerce site.

The firm placed at number 50 in the list – a rise of ten places since last year – joining such illustrious company as Manchester’s Citypress, whose clients include Aldi, Lloyds and Coca-Cola.

Charlotte added: “To be named among some of the greats of the Northern PR landscape, many of which are so much bigger than ourselves, is just phenomenal, and we couldn’t have done it without all of our fantastic clients and my wonderful team.”

Prolific North is an independent publishing and events company based in Manchester, the leading news, jobs and events hub for the media, digital, marketing and creative sectors in the North.

For more information about Harvey & Hugo’s services, visit www.harveyandhugo.com/