A cohort of trainee commis chefs has been to the capital to attend one of the biggest national hospitality industry events in the calendar.

Six students from the English Lakes Hotels Resorts & Venues Culinary Academy attended the national Hotel, Restaurant & Catering (HRC) Event at the ExCeL London exhibition centre at the Royal Victoria Docks.

This highly popular food service and hospitality industry event ran over three days and gave the trainees the chance to see the latest product innovations and professional catering equipment, as well as meeting suppliers, chefs and industry experts.

Over 1,500 food, drink and hospitality suppliers were represented and over 100 talks, demos, shows and competitions were featured to showcase the latest products created specifically for hotels, restaurant and catering professionals.

Head chef at the English Lakes Hotels Resorts & Venues Culinary Academy Daniel Winstanley says: “Giving our trainees opportunities to gain wider experience is a key part of our developmental aims.

“The HRC event was a solid foundation for the students to see all things hospitality, including some inspirational live demonstrations of culinary skills and innovative cooking products and techniques.

“Our students came away with additional industry knowledge and insight, taking back what they learned to our own venue kitchens. It was a highly valuable industry experience on their way to attaining nationally recognised qualifications whilst they continue to work and earn a wage with us.”

The students’ trip to the London event would not have been possible without the help and support of local sponsors, including Caterite, Althams Butchers, WMcClures, Bid Food UK and My Fish Company.

Delivered in partnership with Kendal College, the English Lakes Hotels Resorts & Venues Culinary Academy offers a fully accredited apprenticeship programme for school leavers over 16 to train as commis chefs.

Its latest graduates are currently forging careers at Low Wood Bay Resort & Spa in Windermere, the Wild Boar Inn at Crook, and the art-deco Midland Hotel in Morecambe.

For further information about jobs at English Lakes Hotels Resorts & Venues, visit https://englishlakes.co.uk/jobs/ or to apply for the Culinary Academy, email group.chef@englishlakes.co.uk or visit https://englishlakes.co.uk/jobs/culinary-academy/