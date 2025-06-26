  • Thu. Jun 26th, 2025

Motoring

Dacia Duster sweeps aside the competition to win Best Value Car at the 2025 Autocar Awards

  • The Dacia Duster has been named ‘Best Value Car’ in the 2025 Autocar Awards
  • Autocar’s expert judges praised the Duster for its styling, practicality and generous standard equipment
  • Dacia’s robust and adventurous SUV is available in four trims, with three powertrains, plus the option of 4×4, with prices starting from £19,380 on-the-road

In its annual round-up of the best cars available in the UK, the 2025 Autocar Awards has named the Dacia Duster as its ‘Best Value Car’. The award underlines the outstanding value for money and versatility that has made Duster so popular with drivers far and wide.

The rugged SUV impressed the renowned magazine and website’s judges with its “chunky, fresh styling” which they describe as giving the Duster “far more than an economy feel” and “the sort of style you wouldn’t ordinarily expect from a budget car.”

On naming the Dacia Duster its value champion, Mark Tisshaw, Editor of Autocar, said: “The Dacia Duster capitalises on the seemingly obvious idea of offering buyers everything they need, nothing they don’t and just enough of the things they want. At a time when most new cars are becoming eye-wateringly expensive, it’s no wonder that Dacia cars have become wildly popular with private buyers.”

He continued: “Don’t make the mistake of labelling the Duster as a bare-bones budget car, though. It’s a fashionable and popular SUV, for starters, and it really leans into the junior off roader feel with boxy yet confident looks, big wheels and an expansive bonnet. Hop in, and the angular dashboard and pillbox windscreen could almost fool you that you’re in a Defender.”

Luke Broad, Dacia Brand Director for the UK added: “Every time the Duster wins an award, it’s not just for its incredible value for money, but also for its style and practical design, inside and out. For us, value is not just about affordability, but what you get for your money. We strive to give our customers everything they need, and nothing they don’t, at the very best price. We’re proud to receive this award from Autocar.”

Available in a choice of generously equipped trim levels – Essential, Expression, Journey and Extreme – and with three powertrain options, including an advanced hybrid, the Dacia Duster offers a compelling blend of robust styling, a practical interior, and a comprehensive array of safety and driver assistance systems – all for prices starting from just £19,380 on-the-road.

The 4×4 version offers genuine ‘go anywhere’ capability, with 217mm of ground clearance, impressive approach and departure angles, and a new 4×4 Terrain Control that offers a choice of five modes to match the prevailing condi

