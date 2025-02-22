Daniel Dubois Withdraws from Joseph Parker Fight Due to Illness; Martin Bakole Steps In

In a shocking turn of events, world heavyweight champion Daniel Dubois has pulled out of his much-anticipated IBF title defense against Joseph Parker due to illness. The fight, which was set to take place on Saturday, February 22, 2025, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, was expected to be one of the highlights of the event. However, medical professionals deemed Dubois unfit to compete, leading to his withdrawal.

Dubois, 27, has been on a resurgence in his career after reclaiming his position in the heavyweight division. His showdown with Parker was set to be a crucial test, but his health concerns have now forced him to the sidelines. While the exact nature of his illness has not been disclosed, sources close to the fighter indicate that it was serious enough to prevent him from entering the ring.

Martin Bakole Steps Up

With Dubois out, Congolese heavyweight Martin Bakole has been announced as his replacement to face Parker. The 31-year-old boasts a professional record of 21 wins and one loss, with notable victories over Tony Yoka, Carlos Takam, and a recent knockout of Jared Anderson in August 2024. Regarded as one of the most avoided heavyweights in the division, Bakole’s entry into the fight adds an unexpected twist to the event.

Parker, the former WBO world champion, now finds himself preparing for an entirely different opponent on short notice. While Dubois was known for his power and aggressive style, Bakole brings a mix of size, skill, and durability that could present a new set of challenges for the New Zealander.

Event Still On Track

Despite Dubois’ withdrawal, the event will go ahead as planned. The fight night in Riyadh remains a major spectacle, headlined by the rematch between Artur Beterbiev and Dmitry Bivol for the undisputed light-heavyweight championship. The Parker vs. Bakole fight is now expected to serve as the co-main event.

Fans can watch the action live on Sky Sports Box Office, with the undercard beginning at 3:30 PM GMT and the main card expected to start around 9:38 PM GMT. While the sudden change in the lineup is disappointing for Dubois’ supporters, the new matchup between Parker and Bakole promises to deliver an intense and unpredictable showdown.

As Dubois focuses on his recovery, the boxing world will be watching closely to see how Parker and Bakole perform under these last-minute circumstances. Will Parker’s experience be enough to handle Bakole’s raw power, or will the replacement fighter seize the moment and claim victory? The answers will unfold in the ring on fight night.