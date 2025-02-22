Ferrari Takes First Laps of 2025 F1 Season with Hamilton and Leclerc

The excitement for the 2025 Formula 1 season officially began as Ferrari conducted the first shakedown of their new SF-25 car at the Fiorano test track in Italy. The session saw Charles Leclerc take the initial laps in the morning, followed by Lewis Hamilton in the afternoon. This marked Hamilton’s first on-track experience with Ferrari after his high-profile move from Mercedes. The seven-time world champion described the day as “great” and was pleased with the smooth performance of the new car.

While Ferrari was the first team to hit the track, Alpine has also announced their plans for a shakedown of their A525 car. The French team will conduct a 200km testing session in Bahrain on February 24, with Pierre Gasly and reserve driver Jack Doohan taking turns behind the wheel. This test will serve as a crucial step in preparing for the official pre-season testing.

The official pre-season testing for the 2025 Formula 1 season is set to take place at the Bahrain International Circuit from February 26 to 28. This three-day event will allow teams to evaluate their cars’ performance, fine-tune their setups, and gather vital data ahead of the first race of the season.

The 2025 Formula 1 season will officially begin with the Australian Grand Prix, scheduled for March 14-16 at the Melbourne Grand Prix Circuit. As teams continue their preparations, anticipation is building for another thrilling year of racing.

Stay tuned for more updates as the countdown to the season opener continues!