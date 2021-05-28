We have two great housing products on the site, high quality, affordable, rented properties and an innovative rent to buy model. This allows people to rent for a period of time before buying, allowing time to build up a deposit.

Demand for the homes, from local people, has been very high, highlighting the ongoing need for great quality, affordable housing. All homes have now been occupied, with great feedback from the new residents

On the 21st of May, The MP for Darlington, Peter Gibson visited the new scheme. He was escorted by Angela Lockwood, CEO of North Star. He said: “It was fantastic to see the new North Star development today. I welcome the continued investment in the town and the construction of this quality accommodation on what was previously unsightly, semi-derelict land.

“I look forward to seeing more quality and affordable homes being built in Darlington soon

in line with the Government’s recent work on prioritising the quality of new build housing in recent planning reforms.”

Angela Lockwood, CEO of North Star said:

“We are committed to building high quality, affordable homes to help tackle the housing crisis. We have ambitious plans to build at least 500 new homes by 2023 and will continue to invest in building great homes to meet local need”

These new homes are evidence of how great partnership working can make a difference to local people. The £2.7m development cost was assisted by grant funding from the Government Agency Homes England who provided around £871k funding that helped make the scheme deliverable and affordable.

The quality of design is always at the forefront of our thinking. These new homes include:

Spacious internal layout with modern, contemporary kitchens and bathrooms

External space with a private turfed garden and parking.

Energy efficient design

Many elements of Lifetime Homes and Secured by Design principles to ensure long term comfort and security

Our partnerships in Darlington go from strength to strength and have enabled us to deliver 40 new homes within the borough in the last year”.

Councillor Kevin Nicholson, Darlington Borough Council’s cabinet member for health and housing, said: “I am delighted that once again North Star has provided more much needed family homes in Darlington for affordable rent. This development is particularly welcome at such a central location in Cockerton Village, close to a wide range of local amenities and facilities.

Unfortunately, this site has been standing empty for some considerable time and was looking quite neglected, so it is great to see such a good quality housing scheme improving the overall quality of the area.”

Graeme Walton, Construction Manager at Partner Construction, a subsidiary of United Living Group said: “We jumped at the opportunity to support as principal contractor on this development programme. Our experience in this sector means that we have been able to support with a full turn-key solution from sourcing and acquiring the land, right through to the design and build of the homes themselves. We very much look forward to working closely with the delivery team to help North Star meet the region’s housing needs.”