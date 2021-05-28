Darlington hair and beauty salon, Hobson & Holmes, has partnered with an accredited North East aesthetician to provide three, weekly clinics at the Westpark salon.

Claire Dolan, advanced aesthetics practitioner at Medicare Cosmetics, will be carrying out specialist treatments including line relaxing injections, dermal fillers, polydioxanone (PDO) thread treatment, chemical peels and microneedling.

Hobson & Holmes has created a dedicated space in the salon for the Medicare Cosmetics clinic, providing customers with a private and hygienic space to receive their treatments.

The Westpark salon carefully selected Medicare Cosmetics as its aesthetics partner due to the company’s extensive experience and several industry awards. The salon’s aesthetics offering joins an extensive list of beauty treatments currently provided by Hobson & Holmes.

Nick Fletcher-Holmes, creative director at Hobson & Holmes, said: “We have been very eager to announce our new partnership with Medicare, and I’m delighted that we are now in a position to share the fantastic news. Claire is an expert in her field and provides second-to-none treatments to her clients.

“We worked tirelessly to find the perfect aesthetics partner for the salon, and are confident that Claire, and the Medicare team, are the perfect addition to our beauty team.”

Emma Holmes, founder of Medicare Cosmetics, said: “This is an exciting time for Medicare Cosmetics, and we are thrilled to be working with Nick and the team at Hobson & Holmes. This partnership allows us to branch out to a new customer base, and welcome clients from Darlington and County Durham.”

Claire added: “I’m really looking forward to joining the Hobson & Holmes team, and I can’t wait to meet lots of new clients.

“One of my favourite treatments to carry out is lip filler, and I’m constantly undergoing professional development by joining training courses to learn new styles and techniques.”

Hobson & Holmes will be hosting the Medicare Cosmetics clinics on Tuesdays 9.30am-5pm, Wednesdays 5-8pm and Saturdays 9.30am-4pm. To make an enquiry, or book a treatment, please contact Hobson & Holmes.