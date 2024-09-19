Darlington Students Surprised at Show Home Launch

Local Darlington students given honour of cutting the ribbon to a show home opening, were amazed by how their artwork featured in the overall interior design.

Children from West Park Academy created designs for the Miller Homes show home at Westville Quarter in West Park, Darlington, for bedroom three. While students from Queen Elizabeth Sixth Form College submitted original artwork which has been translated across the entire interior scheme through fabric, wallpaper and feature wall art.

“This show home is particularly special because quite a lot of the interior design ideas have been created by local children and students; it was fantastic to see their delight as they realised how their drawings and inspired designs came to life,” said Donna Clark, Teesside Sales Director. “It was lovely to see so many people come and support them and see the pride they felt in their incredible achievements.”

Miller Homes’ interior designers were very much inspired by the work of the local students and ended up incorporating their colours and designs into the overall concept.

The college winners (Esme and Lily, 17) had their designs turned into wallpaper and artwork and included within bedroom two as a feature panel framed by strategically place shelves adding to the impact of their design.

The third bedroom was inspired by 9 year old Freya, who wanted a quiet corner in her rainbow and star designed scheme – clever use of the built-in cupboard helped to create the cosy corner she had dreamed of.

Downstairs featured two of the runners up designs with a striking blue architectural inspired wallpaper by Hope. This was complemented by a framed piece of artwork, cleverly created by Sophie using the technique of continuous line drawing.

Donna concluded: “These children and students really embraced the brief we set them and they are clearly very talented. There is little wonder that some of the older students are considering a career in interior design – we wish them well in whatever the future holds for them.”

To see the creations in situ, visit the Fordwood show home between Thursday and Monday from 10.30am to 5.30pm. Westville Quarter is located on Mortimer Wheeler Drive, West Park, Darlington, County Durham, DL2 2XA.

Further information about homes at the development can be found by visiting https://www.millerhomes.co.uk/new-homes/north-east/west-park-west-park.aspx