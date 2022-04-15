David Brown Automotive teases upcoming special edition Mini Remastered Marshall Edition

Conceived to celebrate Marshall Amplification’s 60 th anniversary this year

To sport range of exciting audio features and exclusive Marshall colours, materials and finishes

Full reveal to come next week

Silverstone, England (31st March, 2022): David Brown Automotive today gives an enticing glimpse of the upcoming, limited run version of Mini Remastered, produced in collaboration with another iconic British brand, Marshall Amplification.

The special variant of David Brown Automotive’s popular reimagined classic Mini has been conceived to mark a momentous moment in Marshall’s storied history – their 60th anniversary.

In addition to the complete restoration and enhancement applied to all Mini Remastered models, Mini Remastered Marshall Edition will sport a number of new Marshall audio features, developed in collaboration between the vehicle engineers and artisan technicians at David Brown Automotive, and the expert engineering team at Marshall Amplification. With its comprehensively upgraded speaker system and array of other Marshall Amplification audio enhancements, Mini Remastered Marshall Edition will pack a serious, decidedly modern, sonic punch.

For each Mini Remastered Marshall Edition sold, David Brown Automotive and Marshall Amplification will make a charitable donation to the Music Trust Venue, which is working to help get the UK’s independent music scene back on its feet after the disruption of the coronavirus pandemic.