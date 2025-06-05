Degree Shows 2025: Capturing hidden disabilities through the camera lens

A student has captured what it means to live with a hidden disability through the eyes of her six-year-old son.

While raising two children and studying Photography, Video and Digital Imaging at the University of Sunderland, Bo Willow Harris has often explored the subject of motherhood during her studies.

But for her final project, Bo Willow has captured a glimpse into the life and experiences of her son Hendrix who is growing up with a hidden disability that has no clear diagnosis.

Bo Willow said: “My son has a basic development delay but still has an undiagnosed condition. I wanted to showcase in my project how not all disabilities are visible and to keep it as organic as I could and see what Hendrix was going to on that day.”

Not Knowing But Growing, Bo Willow’s final project, uses black and white photography to explore the world through the eyes of her son and the challenges he faces.

Bo Willow added: “The whole process has been both emotional and rewarding.

“It’s a project that means a lot to me and it highlights a lot of issues that Hendrix must deal with on a daily basis.

“Each of my images has a deeper meaning. Take the image Sand – the sand between the hands signifies how so many children can fall through the system.

“I wanted to make sure that I did this project alongside him and show the different facets of his life and his experience.”

During her studies, Bo Willow was awarded the Futures Fund Excellence Award, which empowers students, staff, and alumni by supporting excellence, enabling opportunities, and boosting employability.

With that award, Bo Willow was able to buy her own camera to help her with her studies.

You can see more of Bo Willow’s work here: https://www.facebook.com/share/1XiMpXoSL6/?mibextid=LQQJ4d

Bo Willow’s project is part of the University of Sunderland’s annual Degree Shows – a series of exhibitions across the University that highlights the range of artistic talent from the University’s final year undergraduate art and design students.

This gives students the opportunity to exhibit their work publicly, which for many of them has been their first major public exhibition.

This year’s Degree Shows will be taking place at the University’s Priestman Building, City Campus, and the National Glass Centre between June 7 – 14.

Sarah Riach, Associate Head of School (Art, Design and Performance) at the University, said: “This year’s University of Sunderland joint Art and Design Degree Shows is a powerful testament to the creativity, skill, and bold vision of our undergraduates.

“Our annual Degree Shows provide students with opportunity to gain the skills they need to flourish in the creative industries, creating the next generation of illustrators, photographers, animators and more. These exhibitions are a celebration of those emerging voices and the exciting future they are shaping.”

Below are some of the University’s other talented students whose work is being exhibited at this year’s Degree Shows.

Daisy Johnston – BA (Hons) Fine Art

Daisy has experimented with paint and texture to create abstract art that captures emotions she is experiencing in the moment through colour and movement.

Inspired by artists like Rothko, Daisy has created an immersive experience that invites audiences to reflect on their own emotions that are evoked through her paintings.

Daisy said: “This work is very emotional, and I wanted the colours to capture that. I’m drawn to abstract art because of its freedom and through its self-expression. It leaves a lot of space for experimentation and for an art practice.

“I did a painting every day for this project, the paintings started off small, but as the project went on, the paintings got larger, and the emotions got bigger taking longer to create. It’s been an interesting process.”

You can find more of Daisy’s work on her Instagram: @daisy_johnston_art

Kerry Roffe – BA (Hons) Artist Designer Maker: Glass and Ceramics

Using glass and ceramics, Kerry has created a series of sculptures exploring her personal connection through family to memory loss and dementia.

Kerry said: “My project was inspired by my experience of being a carer for my mum and dad who has recently passed away. They both dealt with dementia and that was what was coming through in my work – so it’s a really personal piece for me.

“All these pieces are subtly different, and I wanted to capture the fragility of life and explore the depth of loss that you not only feel when they aren’t here, but that you feel while they are still there too.”

During her studies, Kerry has received funding through both the Futures Fund and the Mike Davies Global Challenges Scholarship which supports students in undertaking a project to develop creative practice for the potential benefit of others made possible through the support of Mike Davies CBE.

You can find more of Kerry’s work on her Instagram: @kerry.roffe

Daniel Swaine – BA (Hons) Illustration and Design

Inspired by his love for comics, Daniel has created his own comic book, Boy Boy, which tells the story of an apocalyptic fantasy world that has been overrun by monsters. It’s protagonist, Boy Boy, has been tasked by the gods to save the world, taking audiences on a surrealist adventure that takes inspiration from 2010’s cartoons and traditional comic books.

Daniel said: “I was inspired by traditional comic artists and comics like Ultramega, Akira and Watchman which I try to replicate within my own work. I’ve always wanted to create a full comic book, and I thought that this was a great opportunity to explore that.

“I’ve never done anything of this scale before, I’ve created comic pages, but this was a whole new challenge. It’s not just about the illustration; it’s also applying it to a narrative story.”

Rozlyn Bonner – BA (Hons) Fashion Design and Promotion

Joining the University in her third year from Dublin, Ireland, Rozlyn has created a sustainable collection of streetwear using recycled and second-hand denim sourced from charity shops.

Rozlyn said: “I’ve always love streetwear, and I’ve always wanted to make it too. When it came to this project, I wanted to blend the style that I love so much with sustainability because the clothes that are being made today are being produced in massive amounts that are eventually being dumped in landfills.

“I’ve always reworked my clothes, so it’s been so important to incorporate that in my collection.”

During her studies, Rozlyn has accessed the University’s Digital Incubator to help grow her own business, Ragz.

The Digital Incubator is a collaborative environment where students and graduates can explore enterprising ideas and develop entrepreneurial skills with support from staff.

Rozlyn added: “They’ve helped me so much to help set up my business and everything that goes into it. Ragz has now just been registered as a business and the Digital Incubator massively helped with that.”

You can find out more about Rozlyn’s fashion brand on Instagram: @ragzzzzzzzz_

Arlo Howard – BA (Hons) Animation and Games Art

Arlo, who came to study at the University from Texas, USA, is a researcher and creator of queer video games, and is passionate about promoting transgender representation in gaming.

For their project, Arlo has created a character creation model that aims to improve trans visibility and inclusivity in video games. Using animation software and utilizing motion capture, Arlo has drawn on their experiences and research to make gaming an inclusive experience, especially for those often excluded from the gaming space.

Arlo said: “My research for this project went into detail about the lack of representation in video games. From that I built a character creator that I tried to make inclusive in ways you don’t see in the wider world.

“When you make a character in a video game the default tends to be slim, and the tools built into video games tend to be made for one specific body type.

“So, it’s a proof of concept for something I’d like to explore more to help me create tools that other people can use to help them to integrate different marginalised identities in their video games.”

