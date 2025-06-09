NORTHERN STAGE NAMES NEW CHIEF EXECUTIVE

Michael Slavin as its new Chief Executive at Northern Stage. Photo credit Christopher Owen.

NORTHERN STAGE, the largest producing theatre in the North East, has announced the appointment of Michael Slavin as its new Chief Executive, marking the start of an exciting new chapter for the theatre and the wider cultural community across the North East.

Michael brings with him a wealth of experience in theatre leadership, commercial operations and hospitality, most recently as Chief Operating Officer at 11Arches, the charity behind Kynren, the UK’s biggest live-action outdoor show based in County Durham. Previously Michael served as Interim Chief Executive of York Theatre Royal.

This appointment is also a homecoming for the new Chief Executive, who first fell in love with Northern Stage (or Newcastle Playhouse as it was then) more than 20 years ago while studying at Newcastle University. That early connection, combined with his deep roots in the region and a lifelong passion for performance, marks an important step in the future of the organisation.

Speaking about his appointment, Michael said, “I am absolutely delighted to be joining Northern Stage as Chief Executive. I first visited Northern Stage over 20 years ago and have been a frequent visitor ever since. This theatre holds, along with the city of Newcastle and its people, a very special place in my heart. The chance to work with Natalie and the team is profoundly exciting, and I look forward to delighting our audiences over the coming years.

“My time at Kynren has been unique and memorable – I will miss all the wonderful volunteers and the amazing team there. However, after my time at York Theatre Royal, including as Interim CEO, the opportunity to return to producing theatre, particularly in the North East and especially at Northern Stage, was irresistible and I can’t wait to get started!”

Michael’s arrival signals a new leadership structure for Northern Stage, with the creation of the sole Chief Executive leadership role to work in close partnership with Artistic Director Natalie Ibu. Together, they will steer the organisation through its next stage of development, strengthening its role as a beacon for creativity, community and cultural life in the North East.

Artistic Director Natalie Ibu said: “I’m thrilled to welcome Michael to Northern Stage and am very much looking forward to working alongside him as he brings his infectious sense of possibility, curiosity and passion for theatre, for Northern Stage and for the North East. Since Michael’s relationship began with Northern Stage when he studied at Newcastle University, this is really a welcome back!”

Northern Stage’s Chair of the Trustees, Simon Elliott, added, “I am excited to announce the appointment of Michael Slavin as Chief Executive of Northern Stage. Michael’s history in Newcastle, York and County Durham, together with his track record of delivery at senior levels in theatre and performance made him the outstanding candidate for this role. I look forward to the partnership that Michael will form with Artistic Director Natalie Ibu to enable Northern Stage to go from strength to strength for our present and future audiences, for makers, creators and for the people of the city and the region.”

Upon joining Northern Stage in October 2025, Michael will be the sole CEO with Natalie Ibu continuing as Artistic Director, bringing a renewed sense of ambition and energy to Northern Stage as it continues to produce bold, inclusive and joyful theatre from its city centre home. Interim arrangements will continue until then with Sian Alexander as Interim Executive Director and Amy Fawdington as Interim Deputy Executive Director supporting the organisation during this transition period.