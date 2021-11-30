We believe that diabetes is a new generation disease as we have heard the name only in recent times. A diagnosis is made of diabetes in such a huge incidence only one or two decades back. But the truth is that the disease was present from earlier times also but the recent developments in laboratory diagnostic techniques have caused a more accurate diagnosis and naming of the condition. Yet, it is true that the incidence and complications of diabetes are on the rise nowadays especially in urban society. Diabetes of two different conditions, diabetes mellitus, and diabetes insipidus. Here we are dealing with diabetes mellitus, which is known as Diabetes Mellitus or DM is the condition mainly considered as abnormally high blood sugar levels. It is tested by taking a blood sample and analyzing the sugar content in it. Many tests check blood sugar levels, like before meals, after meals, or random. Normal values are already calculated and the test results are compared with them. Now more accurate lab tests like HbA1C are there to calculate the average blood sugar value of the last three months to get an accurate diagnosis.

In most cases, one random high blood sugar value is not considered diabetes. First, a healthy balanced diet free of sweet items and a healthy lifestyle with moderate exercise is advised. Uncontrolled blood sugar values even after following a strict diet and lifestyle modifications only need anti-diabetic medications. Diabetes is categorized among the new generation diseases called lifestyle disorders by some experts. Such diseases develop as a result of an unhealthy diet and mostly sedentary lifestyle in modern urban living and of course the inevitable part, stress. Fast foods, junk foods, skipping breakfast, binge eating, late-night food, overeating, etc are unhealthy food habits that lead to obesity and thereby diseases like high blood pressure, high cholesterol in the blood, thyroid problems, diabetes, etc. Till recent times, people believed diabetes was a disease of the obese, but nowadays such discrimination is not mandatory.

Diabetes is seen in both obese and lean persons, with a higher chance of occurrence in obese, for sure. Young adults getting diagnosed with diabetes in their thirties or forties are a very common finding. Kids are born with diabetes in which disease is hereditary with no cure. The continued supply of insulin can only help such children live a normal and long life. We should understand these as separate types of diabetes, known as Type 1(juvenile diabetes) and Type 2(adult diabetes). Both are diagnosed with the characteristic feature of high blood sugar values but the pathogenesis and treatment are slightly different. Hereditary conditions with defective pancreas cells and the absence of insulin production in children are called type 1 or juvenile diabetes. Experts say that it is an autoimmune disease. In this disease, insulin is totally absent or very scarce in the body and to be supplemented from outside for a lifetime. In most cases, the condition is developed in childhood or early adolescence and both genetic and environmental factors play a role in the development of the condition. On the other hand, adult diabetes or type 2 diabetes patients produce enough or more insulin in their body but their tissues are not able to use it correctly. Cells in the body, the majority of them being muscle cells and fat cells, fail in receiving and healthily processing insulin. Adult diabetes is developed mostly in middle age or later. In short words, type 1 is a condition of lack of insulin while type 2 is of insulin resistance. People are scared to get a diagnosis of diabetes as it is known to be an irreversible condition with long-lasting pathogenesis.

People with diabetes need close monitoring of their health with regular medication, check-ups, and follow-ups. Apart from these, the other cause of concern is the chance for serious complications due to diabetes. Uncontrolled diabetes can affect every cell and system in the body and lead to fatal health hazards. It can affect the nervous system in the form of severe neuropathies. Diabetic wounds are dangerous with the chance of developing into non-healing ulcers and eventually gangrene. Many problems in the eyes, kidneys, and other vital organs can happen due to undiagnosed untreated and uncontrolled diabetes, cardiac diseases being one among them.

Treatment for diabetes should be started as early as possible and timely check-ups are compulsory for each organ and system. The majority of the sudden demise of diabetic people happens from cardiac arrest. Many of them may not be diagnosed with any cardiac problems before. But even for people who are diagnosed and aware of their diabetic and cardiac conditions, heart failure is not recognized as they do not feel the cardinal sign in heart failure that is severe pressing pain or heaviness in the chest. It is because of the damaged nerves and blood vessels and such heart failure conditions are known as silent heart attacks. They are very common in people with diabetes and treatment is not always possible, as the person can not recognize the problem due to insensitivity. This is the point where diabetes acts as the villain in their lives, silently opening the gate for cardiac arrest and ending or complicating their lives. People with diabetes have a double chance of getting heart disease compared to a normal person, that too at an early age. High blood sugar can cause serious damage to blood vessels and nerves in the body especially to those associated with the heart. This leads to cardiac diseases with fatal complications. The damage may be slow and silent so that no mild or recurrent signs will be visible in many patients before a silent and serious cardiac arrest.

Treatment for diabetes should include medications or insulin as well as diet and lifestyle modifications. The diabetes diet plan is very important as the condition strictly relates to digestion and absorption after meals. A diabetes diet plan should cut all sweet food items, junk food processed items, and carbonated drinks. A fresh, warm, homemade balanced diet should be taken 5-6 times a day as small meals, avoiding overeating. Long-term treatment for diabetes should look after the probable adverse effects of the medicines used also. In such ways, safe and effective natural remedies are on-demand like Ayurvedic medicine. Ayurveda, the traditional health science of India from ancient times has many herbal formulations to tackle most cases of diabetes. Ayurveda emphasizes clearing the metabolic wastes from the body and enhancing digestion & absorption. By this, body channels remain clean and the circulatory system is clear. Thickening of vessel walls and deposits like adipose tissue or atherosclerosis can be prevented by following Ayurvedic medicines and ayurvedic ways of living. In such a way, the cardiac health and general health of a person can be improved.