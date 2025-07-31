Difficult end to a strong Season 11 for Nissan Formula E Team in London

In Round 15 on Saturday, Nato put in a promising performance to earn a top-10 finish. The Frenchman started 16th but quickly made his way up the order, consistently showing competitive pace and gaining seven places to come ninth. In the #23 car, recently crowned Season 11 World Champion Oliver Rowland lined up in 12th. However, damage from contact during the E-Prix hampered his progress, with the Brit ending up just over a second off a points finish in 11th.

Despite a frustrating first race of the weekend, the team worked hard and was fully focused on the final round of the season, with an opportunity to still clinch both the Teams’ and Manufacturers’ titles. Both drivers narrowly missed out on the Duels in qualifying, lining up side-by-side in ninth and 10th. Early contact forced Nato to pit, but once he re-joined at the back of the pack he battled his way up to 11th, finishing under a second off the top-10. In the #23 car, Rowland made great early progress from 10th on the grid, swiftly moving up the order. However, the Brit had an incident while in the podium positions, which brought his race to a premature end.

Formula E now enters its off-season after another entertaining campaign, which saw Nissan Formula E Team secure four pole positions, and seven podiums including four wins. An incredible campaign from Oliver Rowland meant he clinched the Drivers’ title at the previous event in Berlin with two races to go, while the Japanese squad also took its best finish in the Teams’ Championship since the automaker fully took over the team by claiming third, with Nissan also taking third as a constructor in the Manufacturers’ Championship.

Tommaso Volpe, managing director and team principal, Nissan Formula E Team: “It’s of course disappointing to finish third in both the Teams’ and Manufacturers’ Championships after leading them for parts of the season. However, if we take a step back, we can be very proud with this amazing year. We’ve achieved seven podiums and four victories, we’ve secured the Drivers’ Championship with two races to go, and we were in the fight for the Teams’ and Manufacturers’ until the very last race. We’ve been competitive throughout and we’ve matured together as a team. And our mistakes and anything that didn’t go our way during this campaign will help us to be even stronger next season.”

Oliver Rowland, driver, Nissan Formula E Team: “We struggled for pace a bit yesterday and then got stuck behind other cars after our Pit Boost stop. It’s tough to overtake here and then I suffered contact, which denied me the chance of scoring points. Today we had a better qualifying and I was able to race at the front, before an incident ended my race. It’s been a difficult weekend but, overall, Season 11 has been a remarkable one. It’s a dream come true to be World Champion and to collect the trophy today! This will give us great motivation in the off-season to continue to improve and come back even better next season.”

Norman Nato, driver, Nissan Formula E Team: “I felt like we maximized performance on Saturday by gaining seven places to take ninth. I was pleased to score points and hoped to do the same today. However, after a strong start an incident happened right in front of me which I couldn’t avoid, resulting in damage that meant I had to pit. We managed to come back through the field just missing out on points in 11th. It was a disappointing weekend in general, but everyone has done an amazing job this season to have us fighting for the Teams’ and Manufacturers’ Championships until the very end. It’s part of the journey with the team, and we know that the squad can perform even better in the future.”