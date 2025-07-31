Milltek starts production of Defender OCTA V8 sports exhaust – to give it the sound it deserves

Milltek’s Land Rover Defender OCTA performance exhaust system has started production following prototype debut at the 2025 Goodwood Festival of Speed

Bespoke performance exhaust crafted on Milltek’s own OCTA to give it more character and an enhanced, deeper sound that the 635 hp, twin-turbo V8 engine deserves

Hear the difference the exhaust makes to the sound of the OCTA’s engine in video on Milltek’s YouTube channel: https://youtu.be/4dJGzv-rHOk?feature=shared

All Milltek exhausts use superior T304L grade stainless steel and are designed and manufactured by highly-skilled engineers at its UK base in Derby

Prices start from £3,882 with availability from early August

Fresh from its debut at the 2025 Goodwood Festival of Speed, the prototype Milltek performance exhaust system it engineered to give the Land Rover Defender OCTA’s 635 hp, V8 engine the sound and character it deserves, has already been confirmed for production and will be available from early August.

Following the success of previous V8 Defender models, and knowing that how muted newer vehicles can be, especially turbo-charged engines, Milltek moved quickly to be one of the first to acquire an OCTA, allowing its engineering team to start developing a system for it immediately.

As a result, using the team’s extensive engineering experience, Milltek was the first to develop a replacement non-resonated, particulate filter-back exhaust system to enhance the sound of the OCTA’s engine while ensuring its emissions are unaffected. The new exhaust integrates with the original valve control system so it works as the original with the OCTA mode, but with the sound the vehicle deserves.

A video on Milltek’s YouTube channel clearly demonstrates the sound the engine makes before and after fitting its replacement sports exhaust: https://youtu.be/4dJGzv-rHOk?feature=shared.

The performance exhaust is made with superior T304L grade stainless steel for extra durability and longevity, has twin valves 80mm larger than the originals, matched with a reflective rear silencer design but without a centre resonator.

Optional Milltek GT100 exhaust tips are available in polished black, brushed titanium and burnt titanium finishes, or the original exhaust tips can be retained if a more subtle look is preferred.

“Having spent extensive time in our own OCTA development vehicle, I’m extremely impressed with the final system. The exhaust delivers a well-balanced acoustic profile, deeper and more engaging under throttle, yet composed and refined at idle. There’s no intrusive drone at cruising speeds, and the system integrates seamlessly with the car’s character. We’ve also achieved a more pronounced contrast between normal and OCTA modes, with a clearly defined shift in tone and volume when the valves open. It performs exactly as we envisioned, enhancing the driving experience without compromising comfort or usability,” said Kev Hall, Technical Operations Manager at Milltek.

“Everyone who heard the prototype system fitted to the OCTA on the Milltek stand at Goodwood was suitably impressed and said it gave the car the sound and character it deserved all along,” he added.

Available from early August, the OCTA’s Milltek performance exhaust costs from £3,882 if using the OE Tips, through to £4,595 with the optional, premium burnt titanium tips.

Full details of Milltek’s range of exhausts, from ‘modern classics’ to the latest pick-ups, vans and off-roaders, plus dealers are available at www.millteksport.com.