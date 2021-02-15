The North Tyneside Business Factory is offering business owners the opportunity to maximise the digital potential of their business with the launch of an eight-week fully-funded training course with the Digital Incubator Hub.

Only 12 places are currently available on the digital training course for business owners in North Tyneside and admission is by application only via the Business Factory website.

The course is just one of the many progressive support services available from the Business Factory – the ERDF funded new enterprise support programme from North Tyneside Council – to help local businesses cope with any negative impact on trading arising from the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Digital Incubator Hub is fully funded by North Tyneside Council & North of Tyne Combined Authority and designed the course to provide practical advice and skills training on the use of digital technology in business. As lockdowns continue to affect trading levels for many sectors, the course has been structured over eight weeks to appeal to anyone interested in learning how their existing online platform could be optimised to allow digital technology to generate more value for their business.

Ross Laffey, Business Support Manager of TEDCO Business Support who delivers the project on behalf of North Tyneside Council commented, “We have been listening and learning from business owners on the ground to create business support packages which reflect the challenges being faced by the enterprise community. We are living through very challenging times for business owners and digital activation is one area where we can see real opportunity to grow and innovate to secure a better outlook for businesses.

“At the end of the eight-week course, the 12 business owners will have gained the knowledge they need to not only identify areas for change, but maximise those opportunities to create digital progression. They’ll be ready to take their businesses to a whole new level.

“The commitment is just one day of learning per week for a period of eight weeks. The sessions are delivered remotely via Zoom and participants will get time to work on activities and interact with course leader and multiple award-winning entrepreneur Laura Dawson too.”

Starting on 25th February, the course promises to cover topics such as how to spot opportunities for innovation, turning ideas into commercial propositions and using digital tools to drive profitability and productivity.

Applications are invited via https://businessfactorynt.co.uk/digital-incubator/ . To be considered for a place, applicants must have a registered business in North Tyneside and have at least one active social media platform for your business such as Instagram or Facebook.

The Digital Incubator Hub is exclusively for North Tyneside businesses. It is delivered by TEDCO Business Support Limited under The Business Factory project.