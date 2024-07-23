Discover the Best Kid-Friendly Restaurants in Sunderland

Sunderland offers a variety of restaurants and pubs that cater to families, ensuring a great dining experience with facilities to keep children entertained. Here are some of the top kid-friendly restaurants in Sunderland:

1. Wearside Farm (Farmhouse Inns)

Located at Turbine Way, Sunderland, Wearside Farm features both an outdoor play area and an indoor play space. It’s perfect for families looking to enjoy pub favorites and a daily carvery while the kids have fun in a safe environment​ (Gateshead Mumbler)​.

2. Floaters Mill

Situated in Woodstone Village, Houghton le Spring, Floaters Mill offers traditional pub classics and has a welcoming atmosphere for families. The outdoor play area allows children to play safely while parents relax and enjoy their meals​ (Gateshead Mumbler)​.

3. The Forage Community Coffee House

Located in Barmston Village Centre, Washington, Sunderland, The Forage Community Coffee House is a not-for-profit play café. It features a large secure outdoor area with toddler slides, a pirate ship, ride-on toys, a playhouse, and a wooden train, plus a small indoor play area with baby and toddler toys​ (Gateshead Mumbler)​.

4. Rustica Trattoria and Inn

This charming venue on Washington Road, Sunderland, offers Italian dishes and local brews. It has an enclosed outdoor play area, making it a great spot for family dining with a focus on traditional village inn hospitality​ (Gateshead Mumbler)​.

5. Story Book (Greene King)

Located at Boldon Leisure Park, Boldon Colliery, Story Book offers a fresh daily carvery and pub classics. It features a small enclosed outdoor play area and an indoor soft play space, making it ideal for families with young children​ (Gateshead Mumbler)​.

6. The Meadows Coffee Shop

Found at Rainton Meadows, Chilton Moor, Houghton le Spring, this coffee shop is adjacent to the WildPlay enclosed outdoor play area. Recently refurbished, it provides hot drinks, cakes, and light meals, with walking trails and family-friendly events available nearby​ (Gateshead Mumbler)​.

7. Revolution

Situated in the heart of Sunderland on Low Row, Revolution is a vibrant cocktail bar and restaurant that also welcomes families. The venue offers a lively atmosphere with plenty of entertainment options​ (Useyourlocal)​.

These venues ensure that children can have a fun and engaging time, allowing parents to relax and enjoy their dining experience. Whether you prefer pub classics, Italian cuisine, or a vibrant café atmosphere, Sunderland has a family-friendly restaurant to suit your needs. For more details, you can visit their respective websites or local family-friendly guides.