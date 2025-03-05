Hidden Bars of Middlesbrough: A Guide to Secret Drinking Spots

Middlesbrough’s nightlife is full of surprises, with several hidden bars offering a more exclusive and intimate experience away from the usual bustling pubs and clubs. Whether you’re looking for a quirky speakeasy or a unique cocktail venue, these hidden gems are well worth seeking out. Here’s a guide to Middlesbrough’s best-kept secrets.

Alchemy & Co

Tucked away behind a secret door on Southfield Road, Alchemy & Co is one of Middlesbrough’s most intriguing hidden bars. This speakeasy-style venue offers a cozy yet vibrant atmosphere, making it a great place to enjoy expertly crafted cocktails. Despite its modest size, the bar has built a reputation for quality drinks and a welcoming ambiance.

The Zetland

A true historic gem, The Zetland is a Grade II-listed pub that dates back to the 1860s. Located near Middlesbrough railway station, this venue features stunning Victorian architecture, including a mosaic floor, grand arched mirrors, and an ornately decorated ceiling. If you’re looking to enjoy a drink in a setting steeped in history, The Zetland is an excellent choice.

Vault Hidden Bar (Stockton-on-Tees)

Just a short trip from Middlesbrough, Vault Hidden Bar in Stockton-on-Tees is a must-visit for cocktail lovers. Specializing in handcrafted cocktails, world beers, and fine wines, this bar also hosts live music events, adding to its lively yet intimate appeal. Open late on weekends, it’s the perfect spot for those in search of a hidden nightlife gem.

STACK Middlesbrough

STACK Middlesbrough is a vibrant venue that houses multiple bars, each offering something different for those seeking a unique drinking experience:

Heineken Bar – A great place for those who enjoy a classic cold pint of Heineken.

Barley and Me – The go-to spot for craft beer enthusiasts looking to try new and exciting brews.

The Secret Garden – A hidden oasis within STACK, offering a more secluded and relaxed atmosphere away from the main hustle and bustle.

Conclusion

For those looking to experience Middlesbrough’s nightlife beyond the mainstream venues, these hidden bars provide a unique and unforgettable night out. Whether you prefer a cozy speakeasy, a historic pub, or a vibrant multi-bar venue, Middlesbrough has something secretive and special to offer. Next time you’re planning a night out, why not venture off the beaten path and discover one of these hidden gems?