To identify gynecomastia, we should observe ourselves. Enlargement in male breast is a discomfort that can be seen in everyone, regardless of being overweight or underweight. By observing the development in their breast, men can tell if they have the disease, or at least, if they have the symptoms.

If the person is in puberty, he should wait for 1 – 2 years as the problem may be temporary. Breast reduction surgery in men will not be performed before the age of 18.

How to Identify Gynecomastia by Self-Exam

You can diagnose the disease with a test that will only take two minutes. A male, who observes enlargement in his breast, stands in front of a mirror and squeezes his left or right hand, as he prefers. Following this hand movement, a narrowing will appear in his chest. With his idle hand, he may touch his nipple. If he feels any stiffness in the nipple and skin enlargement, it is likely that he has breast enlargement. Of course, he should consult a doctor for the exact diagnosis. The size of the fatty mass will reveal the degree of disorder. You can make a self-exam for gynecomastia at home by following the steps we described above.

Gynecomastia Medicament

Testosterone replacement will only be effective in men that are older than a specific age, whose testosterone level has dropped. As men grow older, testosterone secretion declines. Clomiphene is used for gynecomastia up to six months. Contrary to popular belief, there is no such thing as a gynecomastia cream.

Exercises for Gynecomastia

Push-Ups on Knees can help in burning fats if done regularly.

Rowing by Sitting is effective in strengthening the pectoral muscles.

The abovementioned methods will provide temporary solutions. If you have fibrosis, the only solution will be surgery.

